Telegram CEO: China cyber attack struck app during Hong Kong protests

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov linked a powerful cyberattack that struck the encrypted messaging app with the Hong Kong protests after confirming Wednesday's hacking came mostly Chinese IP addresses.

Why it matters: It suggests China may have been trying to disrupt huge demonstrations in Hong Kong against a bill that would expose Hongkongers to extradition to the mainland. Protesters in the territory have used apps including Telegram to organize themselves during rallies, The Next Web notes.

