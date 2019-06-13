Season 2 of “Axios on HBO” airs Sundays at 6pm ET/PT. Keep up to date with Axios AM:

Telegram CEO: China cyber attack struck app during Hong Kong protests

Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov. Photo: Manuel Blondeau/AOP.Press/Corbis via Getty Images

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov linked a powerful cyberattack that struck the encrypted messaging app with the Hong Kong protests after confirming Wednesday's hacking came mostly Chinese IP addresses.

Why it matters: It suggests China may have been trying to disrupt huge demonstrations in Hong Kong against a bill that would expose Hongkongers to extradition to the mainland. Protesters in the territory have used apps including Telegram to organize themselves during rallies, The Next Web notes.

