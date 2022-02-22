Sign up for our daily briefing

TV broadcaster Tegna sells in $5.4 billion cash deal

Axios

Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Tegna, one of the largest U.S. local news broadcast companies, has sold to one of its largest shareholders, Standard General, in a $5.4 billion deal backed by private equity giant Apollo Global Management, the companies said Tuesday.

Why it matters: Consolidation in local media has accelerated in recent years as private investment firms look to squeeze profits out of local news companies whose businesses have been in terminal decline.

Details: Standard General and Apollo are buying Tegna at $24 per share in cash.

  • The companies said the deal has an equity value of about $5.4 billion and an enterprise value of about $8.6 billion.
  • Deb McDermott, who currently serves as CEO of Standard Media, a subsidiary of Standard General, will become CEO. Soo Kim, founding partner of Standard General, will serve as chairman of the company's new board.

Be smart: Private bidders have been circulating Tegna for some time. Byron Allen, the media mogul who owns The Weather Channel and other networks, reportedly raised $10 billion in preferred equity and debt in a bid for Tegna.

The big picture: Private investment firms have pushed to consolidate local titles, betting that they can squeeze more profits out of those entities before they die out.

  • Apollo, for example, acquired Cox Media Group in 2019. It had also reportedly eyed a bid for Nexstar, prior to its merger with Tribune in 2019.

What's next: The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2022 following regulatory approval.

Jacob Knutson
2 hours ago - Sports

U.S. Soccer and women's players settle equal pay suit

Megan Rapinoe (on right) celebrating with teammates Alex Morgan (center) and Samantha Mewis after scoring during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match in Lyon, France, in July 2019. Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

U.S. women's national soccer team players settled their gender-based pay discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation on Monday for $24 million, the bulk of which will go toward backpay for the players, both sides announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: It concludes a yearslong fight between the federation and the players, including key members of the 2019 World Cup-winning women's team, ending with a promise from the federation to equalize pay between the men's and women's team in all competitions, including the World Cup.

Axios
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Mike Bloomberg warns Democrats of midterm "wipeout"

Michael Bloomberg in Glasgow, Scotland, in November 2021. Photo: Alastair Grant, Pool/Getty Images

Michael Bloomberg, former New York mayor and Democratic presidential candidate, had an apocalyptic warning for his party Monday: Absent "an immediate course correction, the party is headed for a wipeout in November, up and down the ballot."

Why it matters: Bloomberg, in an editorial for Bloomberg Opinion, cites Democratic research that "voters perceive the party as being too 'focused on the culture wars' — from renaming schools to defunding the police."

Zachary Basu
3 hours ago - World

Germany halts Nord Stream 2 certification over Russia's actions

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Photo: Sergei Guneyev/TASS via Getty Images

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Tuesday that the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will be halted, saying that "the situation has fundamentally changed" after the Kremlin ordered troops into eastern Ukraine.

Why it matters: It's a stunning turn of events for the $10 billion, Russia-to-Germany natural gas pipeline, which Scholz had long resisted naming as a potential sanctions target if Russia invaded Ukraine.

