Per Scholas CEO: Government must invest resources into IT workforce development

Axios' Erica Pandey (left) and Per Scholas president and CEO Plinio Ayala. Photo: Axios

The U.S. government must invest in workforce development, including providing American workers with IT skills that today's tech-forward economy demands, Per Scholas President and CEO Plinio Ayala said on Thursday at an Axios virtual event on the future of broadband connectivity.

Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic has exposed vulnerabilities in the American workforce, such as the reliance on restaurant or hospitality work. But Ayala argues skills from those roles are transferable to the IT sector "if you're given the opportunity."

  • Artificial intelligence "was going to cause a disruption in our workforce regardless, it was going to eliminate or recreate jobs in hospitality or retail or transportation. The pandemic just accelerated that," Ayala said.

What they're saying: Ayala says every $1 invested in Per Scholas, which offers no-cost tech training to workers hoping to switch to IT careers, has shown an $8 return to the economy.

  • "Many of our private investors have recognized the impact that we're having... But they can't do it alone.
  • "Government needs to be involved. This country needs to implement concrete policy changes that allow more resources to flow to effective models like ours so that we can help more people move into successful careers."

Watch the event.

Go deeper

Axios
33 mins ago - Economy & Business

Biden taps Brian Deese to lead National Economic Council

Brian Deese (L) in 2015 with special envoy for climate change Todd Stern (C) and Secretary of State John Kerry (R). Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden announced Thursday that he has selected Brian Deese, a former Obama climate aide and head of sustainable investing at BlackRock, to serve as director of the National Economic Council.

Why it matters: The influential position does not require Senate confirmation, but Deese's time working for BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager and an investor in fossil fuels, has made him a target of criticism from progressives.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Felix Salmon, author of Capital
49 mins ago - Economy & Business

The places regulation does not reach

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Financial regulation is not exactly simple anywhere in the world. But one country stands out for the sheer amount of complexity and confusion in its regulatory regime — the U.S.

Why it matters: Important companies fall through the cracks, largely unregulated, while others contend with a vast array of regulatory bodies, none of which are remotely predictable.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Joann Muller, author of Navigate
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Boeing gets huge 737 Max order from Ryanair, boosting hope for quick rebound

Ryanair low cost airline Boeing 737-800 aircraft as seen over the runway. Photo by Nik Oiko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Dublin-based Ryanair said it would add 75 more planes to an existing order for Boeing's 737 Max airplanes, a giant vote of confidence as Boeing seeks to revive sales of its best-selling plane after a 20-month safety ban following two fatal crashes.

The big picture: Ryanair's big order, on the heels of breakthrough vaccine news, is also a promising sign that the devastated airline industry might recover from the global pandemic sooner than expected.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow