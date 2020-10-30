Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

The pandemic isn't slowing tech

Ina Fried, author of Login

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Thursday's deluge of Big Tech earnings reports showed one thing pretty clearly: COVID-19 may be bad in all sorts of ways, but it's not slowing down the largest tech companies. If anything, it's helping some companies, like Amazon and Apple.

Yes, but: With the pandemic once again worsening in the U.S. and Europe, it's not clear how long the tech industry's winning streak can last.

Apple's results were particularly strong.

  • The company reported its best September quarter ever, even though it got no revenue from its new iPhone lineup. Typically, Apple starts selling the iPhone in September, giving it at least a couple of weeks of sales in the third calendar quarter (Apple's fiscal fourth).
  • While iPhone sales were down from a year ago, revenues from iPads, Macs, wearables and services were all up.
  • The Mac sales growth was even more impressive considering Apple plans to begin its transition from Intel chips to homegrown processors later this year, a shift that normally could slow sales.

Amazon saw its revenue grow 37% from last year as consumers continued to shift spending online.

  • Despite incurring an estimated $2.5 billion in pandemic-related costs, Amazon profits reached $6.3 billion, just under triple what they were a year ago.
  • Amazon's Web Services business, meanwhile, saw revenue grow to $11.6 billion, up from $9 billion a year ago.

Google parent Alphabet, after seeing its first-ever decline in revenue last quarter, returned to growth in the third quarter, posting better-than-expected revenue of $46.2 billion.

Facebook reported only modest user growth, but its quarterly revenue beat Wall Street expectations.

  • The company said growth in monthly active users in the U.S. and Canada was down slightly from the second quarter, which the company attributed to an easing of COVID- 19-related lockdown protocols.
  • CEO Mark Zuckerberg also said preorders of the company's Oculus Quest 2 headset exceeded expectations and were five times those for the original Quest.

Between the lines: The results reveal that the companies can do much even in a suffering economy, with many people unemployed. In part, that's because tech is the lifeline to work and school for significant chunks of the global population.

  • That helped Apple sell laptops and Amazon sell all kinds of things, and made Facebook and Google even more critical lifelines to friends and information.

Context: The federal government reported strong growth in the U.S. economy for the third quarter Thursday morning, making up some of the record losses in Q2 but still leaving the economy in a deep hole compared to its pre-pandemic peak.

  • While Congress has yet to pass any new coronavirus relief, the economy was still protected some last quarter by expanded unemployment benefits and other stimulus.
  • Fresh relief appears unlikely, which could start to lower consumer spending.

The big picture: The tech companies face additional challenges beyond the pandemic and its economic effects.

Ina Fried, author of Login
Oct 29, 2020 - Economy & Business

Earnings reports to show if tech can keep growing in a pandemic

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Apple, Facebook, Google and Amazon are all slated to report earnings after the markets close today, and that should give us a much better sense of how the tech industry is faring through the pandemic.

Why it matters: The reports should offer a clue of how sustainable tech's "new normal" is. That's especially important given that experts predict another and stronger wave of coronavirus in the U.S. that could force continued reliance on remote work for office employees.

Ina Fried, author of Login
18 hours ago - Technology

Apple sets September quarter sales record despite later iPhone launch

Apple CEO Tim Cook, speaking at the Apple 12 launch event in October. Photo: Apple

Apple on Thursday reported quarterly sales and earnings that narrowly exceeded analysts estimates as the iPhone maker continued to see strong demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

What they's saying: The company said response to new products, including the iPhone 12 has been "tremendously positive" but did not give a specific forecast for the current quarter.

Kia Kokalitcheva
15 hours ago - Technology

Amazon posts strong Q3 results despite ongoing pandemic costs

Photo: Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images

With the pandemic driving consumers to shop online, Amazon beat analyst expectations on Thursday with its Q3 results, though its stock price didn't see much of a bump.

Why it matters: Despite incurring what it estimates was about $2.5 billion in pandemic-related costs during the quarter, Amazon's revenue grew 37% year-over-year to $96.1 billion and its profits to $6.3 billion, up 197% year-over-year.

