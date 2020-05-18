2 hours ago - Technology

Tech firms pledge to support working parents during coronavirus crisis

Photo: Cleo

A coalition of tech companies has signed a pledge to find ways to support working parents at their firms through the coronavirus crisis, thereby setting examples for other employers.

Why it matters: Many parents face the taxing challenge of having to homeschool their kids while also working from home during the pandemic.

Details: The "Invest in Parents" initiative involves several nonprofits and is being coordinated by Cleo, a startup that provides services to new parents as an employer-paid benefit.

  • The coalition includes Salesforce, Uber, Slack, Snap, Box, Pinterest, Niantic and Zoom.
  • Other signatories include PepsiCo, Okta, Pure Storage, UrbanSitter, Winnie, Cloudflare, The Wing, Cora, and the Detox Market as well as VC firms GV, NEA and Greylock.

What's happening: "Working parents aren't OK," Cleo CEO Sarahjane Sacchetti tells Axios.

  • The effort is designed to build pressure among companies to provide resources and support for both parents and their managers.
  • In a survey, 20% of parents say they or their partner are considering leaving the workforce over childcare concerns, while many others are considering moving closer to family. Roughly half of parents said they had no childcare.
  • Early reports also suggest the burden is falling heaviest on women, threatening to reverse gains made in recent years by the tech industry.

"Working mothers are being pushed even further to the brink," Sacchetti adds. "We don’t want to see diversity and inclusion fall apart."

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

All 194 WHO member states are attending a virtual meeting at the World Health Assembly Monday, where an Australian-led draft motion calling for an independent coronavirus inquiry, backed by over 110 countries, is on the agenda.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.7 million people and killed more than 315,200 as of Monday morning. Over 1.7 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.4 million from 11.4 million tests).

Democrats line up against possible Uber-Grubhub merger

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Democratic politicians are coming out in strong opposition to a merger that doesn't yet exist.

Driving the news: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) tweeted Sunday: "If Uber takes over Grubhub it isn’t good for competition and it isn’t good for you." That followed an even more bombastic statement from Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), chair of the House Judiciary's antitrust subcommittee, who called the possible deal "a new low in pandemic profiteering."

FBI finds links between Pensacola gunman and Al Qaeda

Military personnel carry a transfer case for a service member who died in the Pensacola shooting. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

The FBI uncovered cellphone evidence that links Al Qaeda to last year's shooting at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Fla., that killed three service members, the New York Times reports.

The state of play: The agency discovered that the gunman, a Saudi Air Force cadet training with the American military, communicated with an operative of a branch of the terrorist group who encouraged the attacks.

