Tech CEOs will testify in House antitrust hearing

The CEOs of Apple, Google, Amazon and Facebook have agreed to testify at a hearing at the end of the month as part of a congressional antitrust investigation into the power of online platforms.

Why it matters: The high-profile hearing will let lawmakers directly question company leaders before releasing a report that will detail the findings of their year-long probe and possibly recommend changes to antitrust law.

Details: The agreement to appear before the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee was first reported by The New York Times.

  • People familiar with the planning told Axios the CEOs expect to appear virtually, likely in the last week of July, although the sources cautioned that could change.

Bryan Walsh
Hong Kong's fate is the future of globalism

A new security law in Hong Kong is the latest blow to a globalist vision of the free movement of people, ideas and capital.

Why it matters: The law all but eliminates the civil rights that people in Hong Kong have exercised for years. But it also points the way to a more dangerous and divided world that will be increasingly defined by borders and nationality.

Axios
Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 10,538,577 — Total deaths: 512,689 — Total recoveries — 5,395,571Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 2,658,324 — Total deaths: 127,681 — Total recoveries: 720,631 — Total tested: 32,206,245Map.
  3. Federal government: Trump says he still thinks coronavirus will "just disappear" at some point, supports another round of direct payments to Americans.
  4. Public health: Former FDA chief says 500,000 Americans may be contracting coronavirus a day.
  5. States: Arizona reports record new coronavirus cases and deaths ahead of Pence visit — California shuts down bars and indoor dining for most residents.
  6. 1 ⚽️ thing: 6 players test positive for coronavirus before MLS comeback tournament.
Orion Rummler
McEnany: "Right decision" not to brief Trump on Russian bounty intelligence

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday that the career CIA officer who chose not to verbally brief President Trump on the intelligence about alleged Russian bounties made "the right decision."

Driving the news: National security adviser Robert O'Brien told Fox News earlier Wednesday that "once the U.S. received raw intelligence on the Russian bounties, U.S. and coalition forces were made aware even though the intelligence wasn't verified."

