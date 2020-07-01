Tech CEOs will testify in House antitrust hearing

The CEOs of Apple, Google, Amazon and Facebook have agreed to testify at a hearing at the end of the month as part of a congressional antitrust investigation into the power of online platforms.

Why it matters: The high-profile hearing will let lawmakers directly question company leaders before releasing a report that will detail the findings of their year-long probe and possibly recommend changes to antitrust law.

Details: The agreement to appear before the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee was first reported by The New York Times.