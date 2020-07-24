Tech CEO hearing looks to be postponed

A last-minute scheduling conflict with a planned memorial service for the late Rep. John Lewis has left the House Judiciary Committee likely to delay its long-planned hearing with the CEOs of Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon, according to sources familiar with the deliberations.

Why it matters: The hearing will represent the first time CEOs of Silicon Valley's biggest firms have appeared together to answer lawmakers' criticisms and charges of monopolistic behavior.

What's next: The committee is tentatively looking to hold the hearing sometime in the week of Aug. 3, sources said.

Go deeper: DC's assault on tech will crest at CEO hearing