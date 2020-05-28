Tech, business, civil rights groups slam Trump's social media order

Condemnations from a wide range of groups and figures followed President Trump's executive order aiming to curtail protections for social media companies, with only a few of the president's staunchest allies voicing support.

The big picture: There's no shortage of critics of Big Tech in general and social media in particular, but few entities believe the president should — or even legally can — regulate the policies of a private company.

What we're hearing: Those criticizing the president's order included civil rights groups; business and tech trade associations; and advocacy groups, think tanks and politicians from across the political spectrum. They tended to raise a variety of issues, including:

The First Amendment's bar on the government regulating private speech such as the fact-check label Twitter added to clarify a false claim Trump recently tweeted.

The president's lack of authority to overrule an act of Congress, in this case by blunting Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, the longstanding immunity shield Trump is asking federal regulators to reinterpret.

The fact that the Federal Trade Commission and Federal Communications Commission are independent agencies of the federal government not meant to take direction from the White House.

The threat posed by misinformation generally, and election interference specifically; Twitter added the fact-check label, which infuriated Trump and immediately preceded the executive order, to address election-related misinformation from the president.

The possibility that the order is in fact an attempt to distract from the president's coronavirus response.

Yes, but: There were a few Republicans who spoke up in favor of the order, including FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.).

What they're saying:

Politicans and officials:

Sen. Marsha Blackburn : "Social media has a history of subjectively manipulating algorithms to censor free speech. ... It takes a leader like President Donald Trump to bring much needed action on Big Tech abuses."

: "Social media has a history of subjectively manipulating algorithms to censor free speech. ... It takes a leader like President Donald Trump to bring much needed action on Big Tech abuses." U.S. Reps Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-N.J.), Mike Doyle (D-Penn.) and Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) : "We will be watching the FTC and FCC, both independent agencies created by Congress, as well as social media platforms to ensure they are acting in the American people’s best interest and not simply appeasing a self-aggrandizing bully."

: "We will be watching the FTC and FCC, both independent agencies created by Congress, as well as social media platforms to ensure they are acting in the American people’s best interest and not simply appeasing a self-aggrandizing bully." FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel : "Social media can be frustrating. But an Executive Order that would turn the Federal Communications Commission into the President’s speech police is not the answer. It’s time for those in Washington to speak up for the First Amendment. History won’t be kind to silence.”

: "Social media can be frustrating. But an Executive Order that would turn the Federal Communications Commission into the President’s speech police is not the answer. It’s time for those in Washington to speak up for the First Amendment. History won’t be kind to silence.” FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr : "I welcome today's executive order and its call for guidance on the scope of the unique and conditional set of legal privileges that Congress conferred on social media companies but no other set of speakers in Section 230."

: "I welcome today's executive order and its call for guidance on the scope of the unique and conditional set of legal privileges that Congress conferred on social media companies but no other set of speakers in Section 230." A spokesperson for the FTC: "The FTC is committed to robust enforcement of consumer protection and competition laws, including with respect to social media platforms, and consistent with our jurisdictional authority and constitutional limitations."

Companies:

Google : "Our platforms have empowered a wide range of people and organizations from across the political spectrum, giving them a voice and new ways to reach their audiences. Undermining Section 230 in this way would hurt America’s economy and its global leadership on internet freedom."

: "Our platforms have empowered a wide range of people and organizations from across the political spectrum, giving them a voice and new ways to reach their audiences. Undermining Section 230 in this way would hurt America’s economy and its global leadership on internet freedom." Facebook: "We believe in protecting freedom of expression on our services, while protecting our community from harmful content including content designed to stop voters from exercising their right to vote."

Nonprofits and trade groups: