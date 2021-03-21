Sign up for our daily briefing

Inside the Democrats' strategy to bombard Big Tech

Photo illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios. Photo: Graeme Jennings-Pool/Getty Images

The powerful Democrat overseeing antitrust legislation wants to hit Big Tech with the legislative equivalent of a swarm of drones rather than a single, hulking battleship that would be simpler to defeat.

Driving the news: In an interview with Axios on Sunday, Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) said he didn't want to give the major technology companies and their armies of lobbyists the easy target of a massive antitrust bill.

  • Instead, in his role running the House Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel, he plans to craft a series of smaller bills — perhaps 10 or more — that will be ready in May.

Between the lines: The way Cicilline sees it, this small-target strategy achieves two goals:

  1. He has a better chance of finding common ground between Democrats and Republicans on more narrowly targeted issues.
  2. And he makes it harder for Amazon, Facebook, Apple and Google to mobilize quickly against reforms they don't like.

Between the lines: "If you look at the way these technology companies have staffed up with their lobbying and the money they're investing in Washington, it's designed ... to prevent any changes to the current ecosystem that benefits them enormously," Cicilline told Axios.

  • "They have literally billions and billions and billions of reasons to try to protect the current system because it produces ... profits not seen on planet Earth."
  • Recognizing this reality, Cicilline said his intention is to use this range of bills to advance all the recommendations in his panel's 450-page investigation into competition in the digital marketplace.

Big picture: "My strategy is you'll see a number of bills introduced, both because it's harder for (the tech companies) to manage and oppose, you know, 10 bills as opposed to one," Cicilline said.

  • "It also is an opportunity for members of the committee who have expressed a real interest or enthusiasm about a particular issue, to sort of take that on and champion it."

Behind the scenes: Outside of his antitrust work, Cicilline also is readying a proposal taking aim at online companies' key protection against liability from users' posts, Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

  • Cicilline said his proposal, which is in the early stages, would focus on the decisions companies like Facebook make to amplify content that's posted by users.
  • "That's a very complicated algorithm that is designed to maximize engagement to drive up advertising prices to produce greater profits for the company," Cicilline said. "That whole set of decisions, one could argue, is different than the initial post. That's a set of business decisions for which, it might be quite easy to argue, that a company should be liable for."

The bottom line: Cicilline says he is optimistic the Biden administration will be a partner in the work on antitrust, and that tech companies are wrong if they think the pandemic has brought them a reprieve from government action.

  • "Frankly, the pandemic in many ways made the market dominance of these technologies companies even greater and has demonstrated the monopoly power they have," Cicilline said.

Orion RummlerAlayna Alvarez
Updated 15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Officer among at least 10 killed in Boulder grocery store shooting

King Sooper's grocery store in Boulder on Monday. Photo: Chet Strange/Getty Images

At least 10 people were killed in a shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado on Monday, including one police officer, per the local police department.

What we know: A suspect is in custody and currently being treated for injuries, Cmdr. Kerry Yamaguchi said. The slain officer was named as Eric Talley, 51, who had been with Boulder Police Department since 2010, police said.

Stef W. KightJonathan Swan
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Border crisis not as bad as 2019... for now

Data: U.S. Customs and Border Protection; Chart: Axios Visuals

While the migrant crisis plaguing the Biden administration still pales in comparison to another peak under then-President Trump in 2019, the trends are alarming and only expected to get worse with warmer weather.

The big picture: The Biden administration is seeing a weekly average of about 500 unaccompanied children cross the southwest border every day, and it was able to return to Mexico just 10% of the migrant families who crossed illegally Saturday, according to government data provided to Axios.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
2 hours ago - World

Exclusive: U.S. urged to join South America in fighting China fishing

A Chinese vessel confiscated by the Ecuadorian Navy. Photo: Juan Cevallos/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. should consider leading a multilateral coalition with South American nations to push back against China's illegal fishing and trade practices, a U.S. intelligence agency has recommended in a document obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: China's illegal fishing industry is the largest in the world. Beijing has made distant-water fishing a geopolitical priority, viewing private Chinese fishing fleets as a way to extend state power far beyond its coasts.

