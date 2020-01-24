Taylor Swift says in a forthcoming Netflix documentary that she wishes she commented on politics for the first time in 2016 to help defeat President Trump, rather than breaking her silence ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, per The Daily Beast.

What happened: A pivotal scene in "Miss Americana" shows Swift holed up with her family and public relations staff, preparing to endorse Democrat Phil Bredesen for Senate in Tennessee on Instagram. Told that the move might prompt the public to think she's simultaneously condemning the president, Swift responds, "I don’t care if they write that. I’m sad I didn’t say it two years ago."