Tate Myre, a 16-year-old football player at Michigan's Oxford High School, sacrificed his life Tuesday to save his classmates from the deadly shooting that has claimed at least three other lives.

The big picture: Students say Myre rushed the shooter — a fellow classmate — in an attempt to disarm him and give other students time to get away.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the process and died on the way to the hospital. Last week, he'd taken a recruiting visit to Toledo.

Myre, 16, Hana St. Juliana, 14, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17, all went to school Tuesday morning. They never came home.

Those are the names that should be remembered from this tragic event, and an online petition is hoping to accomplish just that, calling for Oxford High's football stadium to be renamed after Myre.

"Tate is not just a hero to his fellow students at Oxford high school but a legend," the petition reads. "His act of bravery should be remembered forever and passed down through generations."

The bottom line: We need more people like Tate in this world. Tragically, now there's one fewer.

