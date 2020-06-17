2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Target will boost its minimum wage to $15 in July

Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Target announced Wednesday that it would hike its hourly minimum wage from $13 to $15 beginning July 5, CNBC reports.

Why it matters: The retailer said the move will give a raise to around 275,000 of its more than 350,000 employees.

  • Some workers in more expensive cities like New York and San Francisco have already been earning hourly wages of at least $15.
  • Back in 2017, the company pledged to raise its minimum wage to $15 by the end of 2020.

The big picture: Target said it would give part-time and full-time employees a $200 bonus at the end of July to recognize their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • It will also continue pandemic-related benefits, including free backup care for employees' children through August, free mental health counseling and 30-day paid leave for at-risk employees.
  • It also added a new benefit, allowing all employees access to virtual doctor visits through the end of the year, even if Target does not provide their health insurance.

Zach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute
21 mins ago - Technology

The pandemic has unleashed a cyber crime wave

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Cyber criminal networks and individual opportunists have leveraged the coronavirus crisis to ramp up schemes to defraud businesses, credulous consumers and governments at all levels.

The big picture: This new wave of cyber crime, documented in a series of indictments, public disclosures and statements from U.S. officials, illustrates why the U.S. government sometimes refers to the “big four plus one” of cyber threats.

Margaret Harding McGill
36 mins ago - Technology

Justice Department reveals proposals to curb platforms' protections

Attorney General Bill Barr. Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images.

The Justice Department is urging Congress to limit the legal protections enjoyed by online platforms, seeking to narrow the law so they shoulder more responsibility for what appears on their websites.

Why it matters: The DOJ's move is the latest in escalating attacks by lawmakers and the Trump administration on the law that gives websites protection from liability over content their users post.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:00 p.m. ET: 8,217,627 — Total deaths: 445,012 — Total recoveries — 3,983,649Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:00 p.m. ET: 2,143,193 — Total deaths: 117,129 — Total recoveries: 583,503 — Total tested: 24,449,307Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci: "We haven't gotten out of our first wave."
  4. Business: PPP failed to get money where it was most needed.
  5. 🏀 Sports: Inside the NBA's Disney bubble.
  6. World: Beijing slashes 60% of flights amid new outbreak.
