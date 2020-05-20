Target's digital sales jump 141% as coronavirus keeps shoppers home

Target's digital sales jumped 141% during the first quarter as Americans upped their online shopping during the coronavirus pandemic, CNBC reports.

Yes, but: Even as digital sales increased, the pandemic still took a bite out of Target's profits, as supply chains shifted, stores increased cleaning protocols and customers moved away from higher-margin purchases in favor of staples like groceries.

The increase for digital sales was sharp sudden, with a year-over-year jump of 33% in February, 100% in March and 282% in April.

Same-day services, which include shipping and curbside pickup, jumped 278%.

