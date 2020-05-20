56 mins ago - Economy & Business

Target's digital sales jump 141% as coronavirus keeps shoppers home

Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Target's digital sales jumped 141% during the first quarter as Americans upped their online shopping during the coronavirus pandemic, CNBC reports.

Yes, but: Even as digital sales increased, the pandemic still took a bite out of Target's profits, as supply chains shifted, stores increased cleaning protocols and customers moved away from higher-margin purchases in favor of staples like groceries.

  • The increase for digital sales was sharp sudden, with a year-over-year jump of 33% in February, 100% in March and 282% in April.
  • Same-day services, which include shipping and curbside pickup, jumped 278%.

A plan to reimagine women's sports

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Athletes Unlimited is a new network of leagues that hopes to reinvent women's sports by bucking the traditional city-based model in favor of a more modern approach.

Driving the news: The plan is to launch three women's leagues over the next three years, beginning with softball, which will debut this August in Chicago, and volleyball, which will debut next February (location not announced).

Pompeo's government-funded dinners draw scrutiny

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife, Susan, have held about two dozen "Madison Dinners" in the historic Diplomatic Reception Rooms — on the government's dime — for CEOs, Supreme Court justices, political heavyweights and ambassadors, NBC News reports.

Why it matters: The events are yet another target for scrutiny from congressional Democrats after Friday's firing of State's inspector general.

Josh Hawley crafts the case against China

Hawley. Photo: Carlos Barria-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) will lambast China on Wednesday, arguing on the Senate floor that the existing international order must be ripped up to avert a future in which America takes “second place to the imperialists in Beijing.”

Why it matters: Hawley’s star has risen fast, and the 40-year-old freshman senator is often discussed as a 2024 presidential prospect. He’s betting that Trump’s populist nationalism and hawkishness on China aren’t passing phenomena, but the future of the Republican Party.

