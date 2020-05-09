2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Tara Reade says she took Biden allegations to Warren and Harris campaigns

Tara Reade speaking to Megyn Kelly. Photo: Megyn Kelly

Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer who has accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, claimed Friday in an interview with Megyn Kelly that she brought her allegation to the 2020 presidential campaigns of Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris.

Why it matters: This is new information from Reade, who has done multiple interviews to discuss her allegation against the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. But a senior advisor to Harris told Axios they have no record of contact from her.

  • Warren's office hasn’t immediately responded to request for comment.

What they're saying: "I tried to reach out to them, yes. ... Well, Kamala Harris is my representative, so I tried to reach out to her in particular for help, like I wanted to get a safe place to tell what happened. And I didn't get a response. So I kept, again, trying to get it out there," Reade said in the interview that aired Friday.

  • Warren on Monday called Biden's comments in response to Reade's allegation "credible and convincing."
  • “We have no record of any request," Sabrina Singh, a senior advisor to Harris, told Axios.
  • Former Vice President Joe Biden addressed the allegations in a statement on May 1: "They aren’t true. This never happened."

When Kelly questioned Reade about whether her motivation to come forward with the allegation was political, Reade said, "Everything is political. This is deeper than that."

  • "I’m not here to influence a national election and I don’t want to be."

Go deeper... Timeline: Tara Reade's sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden

Go deeper

Timeline: Tara Reade's sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden

Joe Biden in 1993. Photo: Jeffrey Markowitz/Sygma via Getty Images

Joe Biden is facing growing scrutiny over sexual assault allegations made by a former Senate staffer.

The big picture: Business Insider last week published two on-the record corroborations of parts of allegations by Tara Reade, who claims Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993. The former vice president then appeared on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" to publicly deny the allegations for the first time.

Go deeper (4 min. read)ArrowUpdated May 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Tara Reade calls on Biden to drop out in rare on-camera interview

Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer who has accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, called on the presumptive Democratic nominee to "step forward and be held accountable" in an excerpt of an interview with Megyn Kelly.

Why it matters: This is Reade's first on-camera interview since Biden unequivocally denied the allegations on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" last week. Top Democrats have since said they stand behind Biden.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowUpdated May 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 3,935,828 — Total deaths: 274,655 — Total recoveries — 1,319,306Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 1,283,846 — Total deaths: 77,178 — Total recoveries — 198,993 — Total tested: 8,408,788Map.
  3. Business: Rural and minority-owned small businesses likely left out of PPP loans U.S. economy falls off a cliff Apple to reopen some U.S. stores next week.
  4. Trump admin: Emails obtained by AP contradict White House line on CDC reopening guidance State Department plots reopening — Pence press secretary tests positive for the coronavirus.
  5. Public health: Minorities and low-income people are more likely to become seriously ill if infected — The debate over infecting volunteers to test vaccines.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: U.S. Postal Service in crisis.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy