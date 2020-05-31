Tanker truck appears to plow into Minneapolis protesters
A tanker truck appears to have driven toward thousands of protesters during a demonstration in Minneapolis, video from the scene shows.
Details: Minnesota Department of Public Safety tweeted, "Very disturbing actions by a truck driver on I-35W, inciting a crowd of peaceful demonstrators. The truck driver was injured & taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is under arrest. It doesn’t appear any protesters were hit by the truck."
- The incident happened as protesters gathered at the Interstate 35W Bridge across the Mississippi River just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, per CBS Minnesota.
- Gov. Tim Walz had "ordered highways and interstates to start closing at 5 p.m.," according to the Star Tribune.
Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.