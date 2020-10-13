2 hours ago - Sports

Coronavirus forced Tampa to miss out on $400 million in sports glory

Kendall Baker, author of Sports

Tampa skyline. Photo: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay area is having a heck of a sports year.

Yes, but: Its hometown teams have played in empty stadiums, or faraway bubbles, so it hasn't gotten to enjoy the excitement — or reap the economic rewards — that such success typically brings.

  • The Rays have a 2-0 lead in the ALCS after Monday's 4-2 win over the Astros in a game that would have normally been played at a packed Tropicana Field (St. Petersburg) but instead was played at an empty Petco Park (San Diego).
  • The Lightning won their second Stanley Cup, but did so in a fanless bubble, far from Amalie Arena (at least they got a boat parade).
  • The Buccaneers landed Tom Brady this offseason, but fans weren't permitted to attend games until last week — and even then, it was just 6,000.

And let's not forget: The pandemic also wiped out major sporting events slated to take place in the Tampa Bay area this year.

  • March Madness (would have hosted games)
  • WrestleMania (moved to Orlando)
  • The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (postponed IndyCar race)
  • The Valspar Championship (canceled PGA Tour event)
  • About a third of MLB's spring training (hosts Yankees, Phillies and Blue Jays)

By the numbers: Add it all up and the Tampa Bay area is facing a loss of roughly $400 million in sports-related economic impact this year, per multiple estimates.

Apple's events aren't what they used to be

Photo: Apple

Apple will introduce its latest iPhones today using the same format it has employed for more than a decade: a dedicated press event with executives touting how much better the new product is than all the ones that came before it.

Reality check: Apple events aren't nearly as exciting as they used to be. That's especially true since they've gone virtual during the pandemic. But a number of other factors also keep today's hourlong commercials from being as compelling as they used to be.

Amy Coney Barrett pressed on abortion beliefs during Senate hearing

Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that she doesn't have a judicial "agenda" on abortion — and declined to answer if she believes that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided and can be overturned.

Why it matters: Barrett, whose confirmation would tilt the balance of the Supreme Court to a 6-3 conservative majority, is under pressure by Senate Democrats to outline how she would rule on health care, elections and abortion cases. In 2006, Barrett signed an open letter calling Roe v. Wade "barbaric" and "an exercise of raw judicial power."

MLB hosts its first fans of the season

Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Globe Life Field hosted 10,700 fans for Game 1 of the NLCS Monday night, and will do the same for the rest of the series, as well as next week's World Series.

Why it matters: These are the first baseball games all year with fans that aren't made of cardboard, and the operation's success — or failure — will dictate MLB's 2021 attendance policy.

