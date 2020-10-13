Coronavirus forced Tampa to miss out on $400 million in sports glory

The Tampa Bay area is having a heck of a sports year.

Yes, but: Its hometown teams have played in empty stadiums, or faraway bubbles, so it hasn't gotten to enjoy the excitement — or reap the economic rewards — that such success typically brings.

The Rays have a 2-0 lead in the ALCS after Monday's 4-2 win over the Astros in a game that would have normally been played at a packed Tropicana Field (St. Petersburg) but instead was played at an empty Petco Park (San Diego).

The Lightning won their second Stanley Cup, but did so in a fanless bubble, far from Amalie Arena (at least they got a boat parade).

The Buccaneers landed Tom Brady this offseason, but fans weren't permitted to attend games until last week — and even then, it was just 6,000.

And let's not forget: The pandemic also wiped out major sporting events slated to take place in the Tampa Bay area this year.

March Madness (would have hosted games)

WrestleMania (moved to Orlando)

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (postponed IndyCar race)

The Valspar Championship (canceled PGA Tour event)

About a third of MLB's spring training (hosts Yankees, Phillies and Blue Jays)

By the numbers: Add it all up and the Tampa Bay area is facing a loss of roughly $400 million in sports-related economic impact this year, per multiple estimates.