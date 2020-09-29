Tampa International Airport to offer COVID-19 testing for travelers

Photo: Tampa International Airport
All people traveling through the Tampa International Airport will be able to get a coronavirus test on the premises starting Oct. 1, TPA and BayCare Health System representatives announced Tuesday.
Why it matters: Some destinations around the world already required travelers to present a negative coronavirus test upon arrival. Tamp's airport testing site is the first of its kind in the U.S.
Details: TPA, in partnership with BayCare, will offer a rapid antigen test and Polymerase Chain Reaction nasal swab tests.
- Testing services will be offered on a walk-in basis inside the airport's main terminal from Oct. 1-Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. ET.
- PCR tests cost $125, while the rapid antigen test has a $57 price tag.
- All ticketed passengers who fly or have flown within three days and can show proof of travel will be eligible for testing at the site.
- TPA advises those wishing to get a PCR test to do so three days before departure. Results will be available within 48 hours.
What they're saying: “As a gateway to the West Coast of Florida with a growing market for international travel, Tampa International Airport has a responsibility to explore safe, rapid and affordable ways to keep our travelers, their destinations and our community as safe and healthy as possible,” TPA CEO Joe Lopano said in a release.
