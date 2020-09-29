40 mins ago - Health

Tampa International Airport to offer COVID-19 testing for travelers

Photo: Tampa International Airport

All people traveling through the Tampa International Airport will be able to get a coronavirus test on the premises starting Oct. 1, TPA and BayCare Health System representatives announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: Some destinations around the world already required travelers to present a negative coronavirus test upon arrival. Tamp's airport testing site is the first of its kind in the U.S.

Details: TPA, in partnership with BayCare, will offer a rapid antigen test and Polymerase Chain Reaction nasal swab tests.

  • Testing services will be offered on a walk-in basis inside the airport's main terminal from Oct. 1-Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. ET.
  • PCR tests cost $125, while the rapid antigen test has a $57 price tag.
  • All ticketed passengers who fly or have flown within three days and can show proof of travel will be eligible for testing at the site.
  • TPA advises those wishing to get a PCR test to do so three days before departure. Results will be available within 48 hours.

What they're saying: “As a gateway to the West Coast of Florida with a growing market for international travel, Tampa International Airport has a responsibility to explore safe, rapid and affordable ways to keep our travelers, their destinations and our community as safe and healthy as possible,” TPA CEO Joe Lopano said in a release.

8 hours ago - Sports

Tennessee Titans close facility amid NFL's first coronavirus outbreak

Cutouts of fans are afixed to seats before the game between the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings. Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The NFL announced Tuesday that three players and five staffers from the Tennessee Titans tested positive for coronavirus, forcing the temporary closure of the team's facility, ESPN reports.

Why it matters: It's the league's first outbreak during the season, which is not taking place in a "bubble," like the NBA and MLS, and looks set to test if its coronavirus protocols will hold.

15 hours ago - Health

Axios-Ipsos poll: Americans won't take Trump's word on vaccine

Data: Axios/Ipsos survey; Note: Margin of error for the total sample is ±3.2%; Chart: Axios Visuals

Barely two in 10 Americans would take a first-generation coronavirus vaccine if President Trump told them it was safe — one of several new measures of his sinking credibility in the latest wave of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Details: Given eight scenarios and asked how likely they were to try the vaccine in each case, respondents said they'd be most inclined if their doctor vouched for its safety (62%), followed by insurance covering the full cost (56%) or the FDA saying it's safe (54%).

Updated 55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

