Iraq War veteran Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) hit back at Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) on CNN Thursday over the GOP lawmaker's insinuation that Democrats are sympathetic to terrorists, including the recently killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

What they're saying: "I'm not going to dignify that with a response. I left parts of my body in Iraq fighting terrorists. I don't need to justify myself to anyone," Duckworth said on CNN Right Now.