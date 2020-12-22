Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Taiwan reports first coronavirus case in 8 months

A street in Ximen, Taipei, Taiwan, this month. Photo: Walid Berrazeg/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Taiwan Centers for Disease Control reported on Tuesday one new COVID-19 case on the island state.

Why it matters: It's the first domestic case since April 12. Taiwan had been free of the coronavirus longer than any other place that had previously reported an infection. While the pandemic has forced much of the world to lock down, leading to economic slumps, Taiwan raised its growth forecast for the year.

Go deeper

Sam Baker
22 hours ago - Health

Why vaccine mandates aren't an easy call

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Schools, employers and other big institutions will face enormously difficult decisions as they decide whether to mandate coronavirus vaccinations.

The big picture: The U.S. isn’t likely to see sweeping, government-ordered vaccine mandates, but there could be one-off requirements for specific groups of people. And each will have to balance the benefits against the risk of a backlash that could ultimately prolong the pandemic.

Axios
Updated 10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: What we know about the COVID-19 mutation in the U.K. — Why we won't see sweeping mandates for coronavirus vaccines.
  2. Vaccine: Biden receives vaccine on live television.
  3. Congress: Congress releases text of $900 billion coronavirus relief bill — House panel subpoenas HHS and CDC heads over claims of political interference.
  4. Business: 2021 will cement the winners' and losers' brackets created by the pandemic economy.
  5. World: U.K. faces dueling crises as new coronavirus variant shuts down borders ahead of Brexit cliff — Thailand tests tens of thousands after record surge in cases.
Zachary Basu
20 hours ago - World

U.K. in crisis

Lorries parked on the highway after the Port of Dover was closed and access to the Eurotunnel terminal suspended. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images

At least 31 countries, including 18 in the neighboring European Union, have banned travel from the United Kingdom after the British government warned that a new variant of the coronavirus could be up to 70% more transmissible.

Why it matters: Supply chains are being disrupted just days before the U.K. is set to end the Brexit transition period without a free trade agreement with the EU — its largest and closest trading partner. A no-deal Brexit could cause massive damage to a British economy that's already been ravaged by the pandemic.

