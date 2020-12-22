Taiwan reports first coronavirus case in 8 months

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
A street in Ximen, Taipei, Taiwan, this month. Photo: Walid Berrazeg/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
The Taiwan Centers for Disease Control reported on Tuesday one new COVID-19 case on the island state.
Why it matters: It's the first domestic case since April 12. Taiwan had been free of the coronavirus longer than any other place that had previously reported an infection. While the pandemic has forced much of the world to lock down, leading to economic slumps, Taiwan raised its growth forecast for the year.
Go deeper: As Taiwan's profile rises, so does risk of conflict with China