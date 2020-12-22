Taiwan reports first coronavirus case in 8 months

The Taiwan Centers for Disease Control reported on Tuesday one new COVID-19 case on the island state.

Why it matters: It's the first domestic case since April 12. Taiwan had been free of the coronavirus longer than any other place that had previously reported an infection. While the pandemic has forced much of the world to lock down, leading to economic slumps, Taiwan raised its growth forecast for the year.

