Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Taboola to go public via SPAC at $2.6 billion valuation

Data: Taboola; Chart: Axios Visuals

Taboola, the content recommendation company known best for the chum box ads at the bottom of publishers' websites, has agreed to merge with special purpose acquisition company, ION Acquisition Corp., and become a publicly-traded company.

  • The deal values Taboola at $2.6 billion. Taboola's last round of funding in 2015 valued the company at an estimated $1 billion.

Catch up quick: Taboola CEO Adam Singolda founded the company in Israel 13 years ago to help publishers monetize their audiences on websites. Today, the company has roughly 1400 employees in 17 countries around the world and is looking to expand from websites to content recommendations anywhere on the open web.

  • Taboola almost merged with chum box rival Outbrain last year, but the deal fell apart following pandemic-related headwinds and concerns that the merger would prompt regulatory concerns.

By the numbers: The company raised approximately $545 million — $259 million in a trust from ION as well as $285 million in private investors.

  • Taboola expects to have $600 million of cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet at closing, according to a statement.
  • Prior to the deal, Taboola raised $160 million and had approximately $240 million of cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet as of December 31, 2020.
  • Taboola brought in roughly $1.2 billion in revenue in 2020, with about $375 million that actually went to Taboola, per a statement. (The company pays out most of its gross revenue to its publishing partners. It has no consumer revenue partners.)
  • Last year it had about $34 million of operating income, representing approximately 3% of revenues.

The big picture: Singolda tells Axios that he sees any sort of open web device, whether it being a smart refrigerator or a smart TV, one day being able to use Taboola's technology to power content recommendations.

  • Taboola’s recommendation platform today provides over 1 trillion recommendations a month to approximately 500 million daily active users. It works with more than 9,000 digital publishers, including premium publishers like CNBC and Business Insider, as well more than 13,000 advertisers, reaching 516 million daily active users.
  • The universe of potential recommendations and users would grow exponentially if Taboola's recommendation engine were used by more internet-connected devices on the open web. Singolda sees more opportunities for the publishing industry to expand as the world of internet-connected devices expands.

The big picture: Taboola is positioning this effort as an antidote to the growth of many internet giants that act as "walled gardens" by keeping their user data proprietary.

  • "Contextual signals are stronger on mobile web than social networks," Singolda tells Axios. He says the company's main competition is "anyone in business of offering software revenue tools to publishers," including CMS providers, email servers, etc.
  • Because the company works with publishers to serve content-based recommendations, most of the tech giants' newer efforts to phase out cookie-based ad targeting won't impact Taboola.

Be smart: While Taboola relies mostly on artificial intelligence to power content recommendations, Singolda says the company has invested in hiring over 50 full-time human moderation to ensure that every piece of content on its site is approved.

  • Once a trusted relationship is brokered between a publisher and Taboola, the company can move to relying more heavily on AI to monitor that company's content.

What's next: The transaction is expected to close in early Q2. The company will be listed on the NYSE under the ticker "TBLA."

Go deeper

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's latest executive order: Buy American

President Joe R. Biden speaks about the economy before signing executive orders in the State Dining Room at the White House on Friday, Jan 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden will continue his flurry of executive orders on Monday, signing a new directive to require the federal government to “buy American” for products and services.

Why it matters: The executive action is yet another attempt by Biden to accomplish goals administratively without waiting for the backing of Congress. The new order echoes Biden's $400 billion campaign pledge to increase government purchases of American goods.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Harding McGillAshley Gold
2 hours ago - Technology

Tech digs in for long domestic terror fight

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

With domestic extremist networks scrambling to regroup online, experts fear the next attack could come from a radicalized individual — much harder than coordinated mass events for law enforcement and platforms to detect or deter.

The big picture: Companies like Facebook and Twitter stepped up enforcement and their conversations with law enforcement ahead of Inauguration Day. But they'll be tested as the threat rises that impatient lone-wolf attackers will lash out.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
2 hours ago - Health

The pandemic could be worsening childhood obesity

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The 10-month long school closures and the coronavirus pandemic are expected to have a big impact on childhood obesity rates.

Why it matters: About one in five children are obese in the U.S. — an all-time high — with worsening obesity rates across income and racial and ethnic groups, data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey show.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow