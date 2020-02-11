28 mins ago - Economy & Business

Judge approves T-Mobile-Sprint merger

Axios

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A federal judge allowed the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint to move forward in a Tuesday decision, ruling against a coalition of state attorneys general who fought against the deal.

Why it matters, per Axios' Ina Fried: The anticipated ruling clears the way to reduce the number of national mobile carriers from four to three and create a much larger rival to AT&T and Verizon.

  • It was seen as vital for Sprint, which has continued to lose market share during the deal's long approval process.
  • The decision ultimately may not weigh too heavily on the future of antitrust law as many of the biggest questions now center around how much power Big Tech companies should be allowed to amass through vertical integration.

The other side: New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement that the state would review its options, "including a possible appeal," saying the deal would be "bad for consumers, bad for workers and bad for innovation."

  • The merger still also must gain approval from the California Public Utilities Commission.

Ina Fried

Reports: Judge set to approve T-Mobile's Sprint deal

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

A judge is set to allow T-Mobile's purchase of Sprint to proceed, ruling against a suit by a coalition of state attorneys general, the New York Times and Wall Street Journal reported Monday. The decision is expected to be announced tomorrow, the papers reported.

Why it matters: The move creates a much larger rival to AT&T and Verizon and was seen as vital for Sprint, which has continued to lose market share during the deal's long approval process.

Margaret Harding McGill

Feds' role chided as T-Mobile-Sprint trial wraps up

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The states trying to block the T-Mobile-Sprint merger in court got a boost this week from T-Mobile's home state as the litigation heads into closing arguments on Wednesday.

Driving the news: Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, in a court filing this week, called out the Justice Department for attempting to "undermine the states' important and independent role in enforcing antitrust laws" in its efforts to convince the court to OK the deal.

Margaret Harding McGill

Trump administration offers a new guide to vertical mergers

The Trump administration is telling companies what they're up against with the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission if they embark on a merger similar to the AT&T-Time Warner deal, under new draft guidelines for so-called vertical mergers proposed Friday.

Why it matters: These new guidelines seek, for the first time since 1984, to formally lay out how regulators consider whether a vertical merger will hurt competition and should therefore be blocked.

