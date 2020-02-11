Judge approves T-Mobile-Sprint merger

A federal judge allowed the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint to move forward in a Tuesday decision, ruling against a coalition of state attorneys general who fought against the deal.

Why it matters, per Axios' Ina Fried: The anticipated ruling clears the way to reduce the number of national mobile carriers from four to three and create a much larger rival to AT&T and Verizon.

It was seen as vital for Sprint, which has continued to lose market share during the deal's long approval process.

The decision ultimately may not weigh too heavily on the future of antitrust law as many of the biggest questions now center around how much power Big Tech companies should be allowed to amass through vertical integration.

The other side: New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement that the state would review its options, "including a possible appeal," saying the deal would be "bad for consumers, bad for workers and bad for innovation."