T-Mobile customers suffer daylong outage
A T-Mobile billboard in Times Square. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images
T-Mobile customers endured a daylong service outage Monday that affected users nationwide.
Why it matters: Some had speculated that the issue was a more widespread attack on multiple internet services, but it looks like many of the problems reported at other carriers and internet services were tied to the T-Mobile outages — either calls that failed because they involved a T-Mobile customer or internet services that T-Mobile customers couldn't reach.
What they're saying: T-Mobile technology chief Neville Ray confirmed the issues on Twitter during the day and CEO Mike Sievert posted a note late Monday saying the issue was an "IP traffic related issue" that created capacity issues in the network core.
- CloudFlare CEO Matthew Prince said in a series of tweets that T-Mobile's issues were the result of a configuration change that led to a series of cascading issues. He also said the problems were limited to T-Mobile and shot down rumors of broader internet issues or a deliberate attack.
The big picture: Such cellular network outages are rare, but not unheard of.
- Nonetheless, FCC chairman Ajit Pai said Monday night that his agency was investigating the issue.
- "The T-Mobile network outage is unacceptable," Pai said in a tweet. "We're demanding answers — and so are American consumers."