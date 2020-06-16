19 mins ago - Technology

T-Mobile customers suffer daylong outage

Ina Fried

A T-Mobile billboard in Times Square. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

T-Mobile customers endured a daylong service outage Monday that affected users nationwide.

Why it matters: Some had speculated that the issue was a more widespread attack on multiple internet services, but it looks like many of the problems reported at other carriers and internet services were tied to the T-Mobile outages — either calls that failed because they involved a T-Mobile customer or internet services that T-Mobile customers couldn't reach.

What they're saying: T-Mobile technology chief Neville Ray confirmed the issues on Twitter during the day and CEO Mike Sievert posted a note late Monday saying the issue was an "IP traffic related issue" that created capacity issues in the network core.

  • CloudFlare CEO Matthew Prince said in a series of tweets that T-Mobile's issues were the result of a configuration change that led to a series of cascading issues. He also said the problems were limited to T-Mobile and shot down rumors of broader internet issues or a deliberate attack.

The big picture: Such cellular network outages are rare, but not unheard of.

  • Nonetheless, FCC chairman Ajit Pai said Monday night that his agency was investigating the issue.
  • "The T-Mobile network outage is unacceptable," Pai said in a tweet. "We're demanding answers — and so are American consumers."

Ben Geman
Energy & Environment

BP cuts long-term price assumptions, writes down $17 billion in assets

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

BP's mammoth asset write-down is certainly a big story, but whether it's a big climate change story is a trickier question. Let's give it a qualified yes.

Catch up fast: The oil-and-gas giant yesterday made several announcements rooted in its view of the "enduring impact" of COVID-19 on the economy and demand, and where it sees clean energy going.

Axios
Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 8,058,427 — Total deaths: 437,473 — Total recoveries — 3,893,780Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 2,114,026 — Total deaths: 116,127 — Total recoveries: 576,334 — Total tested: 23,984,592Map.
  3. Business: May saw the biggest monthly jump in consumer spending in history.
  4. Public health: Why the U.S. didn't run out of hospital beds for coronavirus patients.
  5. 🎬 Entertainment: Movie theaters face uncertain future as country reopens.
Sam Baker
Health

U.K. researchers say they've found life-saving coronavirus drug

British scientists in Oxford work to find coronavirus treatments. Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

Dexamethasone, a widely available steroid, appears to be a life-saving coronavirus treatment, reducing deaths among the sickest patients in a large, controlled clinical trial, British researchers said Tuesday.

Why it matters: This would be the first treatment with the potential to save lives — and it's an existing, generic drug, meaning it could be widely available and relatively cheap.

