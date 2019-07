A possible deal on Syria was the focus of the talks held three weeks ago in Jerusalem. National security adviser John Bolton was joined by his counterparts from Israel, Meir Ben Shabbat, and Russia, Nikolai Patrushev.

The Russians were seeking U.S. and Israeli agreement over the stabilization of the Assad regime. They also hope the U.S. will encourage Western countries to help fund the reconstruction of Syria.

Russia is allied with Iran in Syria, and has been unable or unwilling (or both) to compel Iranian forces to leave the country. The Russians claim to have pushed Iran-backed forces 60 miles from Israel's border, but Israeli officials say the groups still operate in the area.

U.S. officials tell me Bolton and Ben Shabbat told Patrushev that the pullout of Iranian forces from Syria was a prerequisite for any deal, but insufficient.

They said any deal must address the Iranian military presence in Lebanon — mainly precision missile factories built to arm Hezbollah.

The U.S. and Israel told Russia such a deal should also address Iran's presence in Iraq — mainly when it comes to arming Shia militias with long-range rockets capable of reaching Israel.

What to watch: Bolton and Ben Shabbat told Patrushev that as a first stage, the Russians could focus on pressing the Iranian to take all their heavy weaponry — mainly missiles and rockets — out of Syria.

“Bolton made it clear to Patrushev that, in any case, Russian is the one that needs to take the first step regarding the Iranian presence in Syria — and only then the U.S. could give them things they want."

— U.S. officials

Where things stand: The Russians gave the Iranians public backing during and after the summit.