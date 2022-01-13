Sign up for our daily briefing

Assad regime officer sentenced to life in prison for Syria war crimes

Zachary Basu

Yasmen Almashan, a Syrian human rights campaigner, holds a photo of victims of the Assad regime outside a German courthouse. Photo: Bernd Lauter/AFP via Getty Images

A German court has sentenced a former Syrian intelligence officer to life in prison for crimes against humanity, making him the first person criminally convicted over the Assad regime's torture program.

Why it matters: Anwar Raslan, who fled Syria in 2012, was accused of overseeing a detention center that tortured over 4,000 people during the first year of Syrian unrest that eventually devolved into a devastating, decade-long civil war.

  • He is the first member of the Assad regime to stand trial for war crimes in a foreign criminal court, which was made possible by Germany's application of "universal jurisdiction" for certain egregious crimes.
  • Human rights activists say Raslan's conviction is a watershed moment that could spur other European courts to pursue action against alleged war criminals associated with the Assad government or other regimes not party to the International Criminal Court.

Background: Like hundreds of thousands of Syrians who fled their country during the civil war, Raslan claimed asylum in Germany in 2014.

  • He joined the exiled Syrian opposition and lived peacefully in Germany until authorities uncovered his role in the Al-Khatib torture facility in Damascus.
  • After Raslan's arrest in 2019, dozens of Syrian survivors came forward to testify against him during the extraordinary trial in Koblenz, a city in western Germany.
  • Prosecutors said at least 58 people were killed under Raslan's watch. He denied the charges.

The big picture: Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad remains in power more than 10 years after the uprising began, propped up by his allies in Russia and Iran.

  • The regime remains under tough international sanctions, but several Arab states have begun the process of normalizing relations with Syria in recognition that Assad is here to stay.
  • This week, the top Democrat and Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations and House Foreign Affairs committees wrote to President Biden raising "urgent" concerns about his Syria policy — including what they called his "tacit approval" of the Arab world's push for normalization.

Go deeper: Assad comes in from the cold

Neil Irwin
15 mins ago - Economy & Business

How Fed policy can narrow racial divides

Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics via FRED; Chart: Axios Visuals

When the Federal Reserve moves to raise or lower interest rates, it affects nearly every corner of the economy at once, not just one group or another. Fed leaders refer to their tools as blunt instruments.

Why it matters: But it's becoming clearer that the Fed does has surprisingly powerful effects on whether people historically more likely to be on the fringes of the job market, including Black Americans and those with less education, prosper.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Joann Muller, author of What's Next
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Electric cars could become charging stations too

Ford's F-150 Lightning pickup can top off the battery in a Mustang Mach-E. Photo: Ford

Electric vehicles will soon have "bidirectional" or two-way batteries that can turn cars into useful sources of power for your home, worksite or even another car.

Why it matters: One of the biggest obstacles to EV adoption is the lack of charging infrastructure.

  • But if you think of your car as a source of energy — not just a consumer of it — that whole calculus begins to change, says Reilly Brennan, a transportation investor at Trucks Venture Capital.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Tina Reed, author of Vitals
2 hours ago - Health

America rethinks its endgame for COVID

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Americans' views of life with COVID, and the ultimate goal we're trying to achieve, appear to be evolving quickly at this point in the pandemic.

The big picture: In the beginning, efforts were aimed at reducing the overall spread of COVID. Over time, the focus has shifted to preventing the worst outcomes — hospitalizations and deaths.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow