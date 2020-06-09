2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Sweetgreen CEO doesn't regret giving back PPP loan

Sweetgreen CEO Jonathan Neman told Axios' Dan Primack during a virtual event on Tuesday that he does not regret returning the $10 million Paycheck Protection Program loan the company qualified for, even as it furloughed nearly 2,000 employees amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: He said the salad chain has "been able to get back a lot of our business and, I think, in a weird way, we’re very well-positioned for the other side of this" as it has seen an acceleration in all delivery channels — with pickup orders leading the way.

  • The company has used the pandemic to examine expanding delivery and carryout orders, specifically through its own platform.

Why it matters: Sweetgreen is reopening its restaurants and has brought back more than half of the furloughed employees, leading Neman to say he's confident it will be able to bring the rest back soon.

Updated 3 hours ago

2 hours ago

NASA's 2024 moonshot may not work

The coronavirus and agency shakeups are making NASA's goal of landing people back on the Moon in 2024 seem less likely.

Why it matters: The Trump administration has hung its hat on the Artemis Moon program as its defining space policy, with the goal of accomplishing the first crewed landing before the end of President Trump's second term — if he is re-elected.

2 hours ago

GOP senators avoid discussing Trump's Buffalo protester tweet

Republican senators on Tuesday largely avoided discussing President Trump's tweet alleging without evidence that a 75-year-old Buffalo protester, who was seriously injured after being shoved by police, is an "ANTIFA provocateur."

Our thought bubble: It's the classic dodging mechanism, which we've grown accustomed to during the Trump presidency. Whenever senators and Trump advisers don't want to weigh in on an inflammatory tweet that puts them in a difficult position, they claim they haven't read it.

