Clashes erupted in Sweden for a fourth straight day Sunday, after a far-right group announced plans to burn the Quran at rallies.

Driving the news: At least 16 law enforcement officers have been wounded and several police vehicles destroyed in clashes between far-right demonstrators and counter-protesters since last Thursday in Stockholm and other cities where the group Stram Kurs, or Hard Line, planned to hold events, the BBC notes.

The anti-immigrant group's leader, Danish-Swedish extremist Rasmus Paludan, has said he's burned Islam's most sacred text before and would do so again at the planned rallies, per the BBC.

Context: The far-right group planned the events to take place during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Details: Unrest has been reported in several cities over the Easter weekend — including in Norrköping in Sweden's east, where police said Sunday three people were wounded as officers fired warning shots into a crowd.