Coronavirus helps drive Sweden death tally to highest in 150 years

The scene in central Stockholm in May during the pandemic. Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images

Sweden recorded its highest death tally since 1869 in the first half of 2020 — and COVID-19 pushed the toll 10% higher than the average for the period over the past five years.

Why it matters: The figures released by government agency Statistics Sweden Wednesday showing 51,405 people died from January to June after the country took a relaxed approach to the pandemic. Schools and businesses have remained open and the nation took a "herd immunity" approach.

The big picture: Statistics Sweden announced the findings in a statement confirming the country recorded its lowest population increase since 2005.

  • "The low population growth is the result of a substantial drop in immigration and a higher number of deaths during the coronavirus pandemic," Statistics Sweden said in a statement.

Of note: A study published in the Journal of Royal Society of Medicine on Tuesday that examined infection rates in Sweden compared to other countries found it "continued persistence of higher infection and mortality ... well beyond the few critical weeks period seen in Denmark, Finland and Norway, whose rapid lockdown measures seem to have been initially more successful in curtailing the infection surge."

  • Epidemiologists estimated that about 70% of the population attaining immunity "should be enough to achieve herd immunity," per the study. It was believed Sweden could hit 40% by May, but only about 15% has had the virus.

The bottom line: Per the study, "Four months into the COVID-19 pandemic, Sweden's prized herd immunity is nowhere in sight."

Updated 2 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) told Axios's Mike Allen it's too soon to call his state a "COVID success story."

The big picture: New Jersey was a coronavirus hotspot at the beginning of the pandemic. It now requires travelers from certain states to quarantine after they enter the state as hospitalizations and fatalities have drastically declined since June.

Updated 33 mins ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

By the numbers: More than 22.2 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 783,800 have died from the virus globally, per Johns Hopkins University data. Over 14.1 million have recovered.

Aug 18, 2020 - World

CDC lifts travel warning as Bermuda ramps up testing to suppress coronavirus

A view of Coral Beach, Bermuda. Photo: Slim Aarons/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The CDC has lifted its coronavirus warning against nonessential travel to Bermuda, as the island ramps up a scheme to attract foreign workers on year-long residencies and marks 57 days with no detected community spread.

Driving the news: Over half of the British Overseas Territory's population has been tested for COVID-19 since on-island capabilities were set up on March 17. Prime Minister David Burt told Axios the strict testing has left him "confident that we are going to be able to catch any clusters before they spread."

