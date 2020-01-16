Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) wrote in a statement Thursday that there has been "a lot of mischaracterization" of her position on the Senate impeachment trial's procedures, and that it is "likely" she would vote to call additional witnesses after each side makes their opening case.

Why it matters: Collins, a moderate Republican facing a competitive re-election race, is viewed as a swing vote on key impeachment issues, including whether to call new witnesses. She voted to call witnesses in the middle of President Clinton's impeachment trial and has said she continues to support the procedures the Senate used then.