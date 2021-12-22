Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Sen. Susan Collins departs from the Senate chambers in the U.S. Capitol Building on Oct. 6 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images
Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) signaled Tuesday a willingness to work on "bipartisan solutions" to overhaul an expanded child tax credit that is set to expire in January, the Bangor Daily News reports.
Why it matters: With the Build Back Better legislation now in limbo due to Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-W.Va.) opposition, Collins' openness to negotiating could provide a pathway to ensuring monthly payments continue for families of roughly 60 million children.
What she's saying: A push led by Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) to revive a child tax credit is "a number of proposals worthy of consideration" on the issue, she said in a statement to the BDN.
- "I am open to proposals that would support working families and reduce childhood poverty and look forward to working with colleagues of both parties on bipartisan solutions."
The big picture: President Biden has made child tax credit a key part of his agenda, touting it as pivotal for curbing poverty.