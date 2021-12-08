Sign up for our daily briefing

A surprising opponent of Democrats’ drug pricing plan: generics

Illustration: Rae Cook/Axios

The generic drug industry is warning that Democrats' drug pricing legislation would undercut their ability to compete against brand-name drugs, and some experts say they have a point.

Why it matters: Generic drugs and biosimilars are America's most effective way of exerting downward pressure on drug prices, and keeping this competition healthy would remain vital even under the Democrats' new system.

The big picture: The Democrats' plan to allow Medicare to negotiate prices is focused mainly on lowering the prices of drugs before they have competition.

  • The big question is whether tinkering with pricing in this phase would disrupt market dynamics post-competition — or whether it'd deter competition in the first place.
  • The generic market, aside from some outliers, is generally very effective at controlling costs in the U.S., and most drug pricing ire is focused on drugs without competition.

What’s the context? "Generally: I think there is some uncertainty about how proposed rate regulation will affect the generic and biosimilar markets," Ben Ippolito, a senior fellow in economic policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, told Axios.

How it works: The bill passed by House Democrats would allow Medicare to negotiate the prices of drugs without competition after they'd been on the market for a certain period of time.

  • It would also prevent drug companies — brand or generic — from raising prices faster than inflation in both Medicare and the commercial market, although it's unclear whether applying the limit to the commercial market will comply with Senate rules.

What they're saying: The generic industry says that both of these components are problematic.

  • "Biosimilar development could be forestalled for dozens of medicines. The overall effect would be more branded drugs maintaining their monopolies for longer," Dan Leonard, president and CEO of the Association for Accessible Medicines, wrote in STAT last month.
  • "To be blunt, generics and biosimilars offer greater savings potential than this short-sighted policy change," he added.

Between the lines: The Medicare negotiation provision could undercut generic drugs' competitive advantage, as they'd have to price even lower to attract enrollees away from branded drugs once they enter the market.

  • This could be especially problematic for biosimilars, which are more expensive to produce than small-molecule generics.
  • And limiting generics' price increases to inflation could also be harmful to the industry, as generics generally have very low margins and are sensitive to the cost of inputs.

The other side: Some experts are skeptical of the industry's argument.

  • "I can't see why we'd expect anything to change since the post-competition market dynamics are the same as they are today," said Loren Adler, associate director of the USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy.

The bottom line: "The goal in reducing drug spending is to get more generics and biosimilars to the market faster, and generic manufacturers need to make money for that to happen," said KFF's Larry Levitt.

  • "This is a matter of striking a balance between curbing egregious pricing practices and maintaining a profitable generic industry."

Bob Herman
Dec 6, 2021 - Health
Axios Investigates

Documents reveal the secrecy of America's drug pricing matrix

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

American businesses spend hundreds of billions of dollars a year on prescription drugs, and the bills keep getting bigger. But some of the companies promising to help rein in those costs prevent employers from looking under the hood.

Why it matters: Documents provided to Axios reveal a new layer of secrecy within the maze of American drug pricing — one in which firms that manage drug coverage for hundreds of employers, representing millions of workers, obscure the details of their work and make it difficult to figure out whether they're actually providing a good deal.

Axios
Dec 7, 2021 - Podcasts

The complicated web of American drug pricing

Americans spend hundreds of billions on prescription drugs each year. In fact, about $370 billion as of 2019. And employers in charge of healthcare plans paid for about $166 billion of that.

It's middleman firms that actually negotiate these drug prices on behalf of employers. But because they keep their data secret, companies have no idea whether they're getting a fair deal on drug prices or not. And an Axios investigation shows these intermediaries are working hard to keep it that way.

  • Plus, the Department of Justice sues Texas over voting rights
  • And, eating out could soon mean more encounters with robots

Guests: Axios' Ben Herman and Russell Contreras.

Credits: Axios Today is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Julia Redpath, Alexandra Botti, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Alex Sugiura, Sabeena Singhani, Lydia McMullen-Laird, Michael Hanf, and David Toledo. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com. You can text questions, comments and story ideas to Niala as a text or voice memo to 202-918-4893.

Editor's note: This conversation was updated to correct an error. The Supreme Court conservative majority is 6-3 (not 6-4).

Sarah Mucha
Dec 6, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Vulnerable Dems urge Congress to preempt 2022 Medicare cuts

Rep. Susan Wild. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Vulnerable Democrats are urging President Biden and congressional leaders to act quickly to prevent the Medicare cuts that will take effect on the first day of the new year.

Why it matters: Congress has little time to act before the Medicare reimbursement cuts kick in on Jan. 1, 2022, and there’s currently no vehicle on the table to push the legislation through.

