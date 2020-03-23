1 hour ago - Health

Surgeon general on coronavirus: "This week, it's gonna get bad"

Jacob Knutson

"I want America to understand: This week, it's going to get bad," Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Monday on NBC's "Today," referring to the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

Why it matters: The U.S. has reported more than 35,000 coronavirus cases and 371 deaths from the virus, making it the second-largest outbreak outside China, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

What he's saying:

"We really need to come together as a nation. I think there are a lot of people who are doing the right things, but I think that, unfortunately, we're finding out a lot of people think this can't happen to them.
We don't want Dallas, or New Orleans, or Chicago to turn into the next New York, and it means that everyone needs to be taking the right steps, right now. And that means stay at home."
— Surgeon General Jerome Adams
  • Last week Adams said the Trump administration's push for 15 days of social distancing "is likely not going to be enough" to prevent the virus spreading.

The big picture: Axios' Mike Allen and Sam Baker report that even the base-case scenario for the outbreak in the U.S. is terrible.

  • A survey of epidemiology experts in academia, government and industry predicted about 200,000 deaths in the U.S. this year, but other experts have established a range that stretches from as few as 19,000 deaths to as many as 1.2 million.

Jacob Knutson

Surgeon general: U.S. is moving to "mitigation phase" of coronavirus response

Screenshot: CNN's "State of the Union"

Cities around the country should start preparing for more cases of coronavirus and think about canceling large gatherings and closing schools "to prevent more deaths," U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

Why it matters: Adams said the country is moving away from trying to contain the virus to a "mitigation phase," meaning it is now spreading within communities and that people who have no recent travel history are contacting it.

Rashaan Ayesh

Surgeon general: 15 days of social distancing is "likely not going to be enough"

Surgeon General Jerome Adams told NBC's "Today" on Wednesday that the Trump administration's push for 15 days of social distancing "is likely not going to be enough to get all the way through" the coronavirus outbreak.

"We really have a choice to make right now as a nation. Do we want to go the way of Italy and see our numbers increase rapidly? Or do we want to go the way of South Korea and China, who aggressively leaned into mitigation measures and were actually able to level off their peak?"
Mike AllenSam Baker

Even the best coronavirus scenario is terrible

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Sadly, the more we learn about the coronavirus pandemic, on both the medical and economic sides, the worse the best-case scenarios become.

Why it matters: Some readers tell us they think virus coverage has been overly dramatic. So we wanted to share with you the consensus of what the most clear-eyed, serious, optimistic people are saying, as a way to focus our minds. 

