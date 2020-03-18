1 hour ago - Health

Surgeon general: 15 days of social distancing is "likely not going to be enough"

Rashaan Ayesh

Surgeon General Jerome Adams told NBC's "Today" on Wednesday that the Trump administration's push for 15 days of social distancing "is likely not going to be enough to get all the way through" the coronavirus outbreak.

"We really have a choice to make right now as a nation. Do we want to go the way of Italy and see our numbers increase rapidly? Or do we want to go the way of South Korea and China, who aggressively leaned into mitigation measures and were actually able to level off their peak?"

The state of play: The Trump administration is asking Americans to stay away from gatherings of 10 or more people, work from home if possible and limit unnecessary travel to help fight the illness' spread.

  • The administration shifted its messaging stance after a new report estimated that up to 2 million Americans could die if the virus spreads unchecked.

Jacob Knutson

Surgeon general: U.S. is moving to "mitigation phase" of coronavirus response

Screenshot: CNN's "State of the Union"

Cities around the country should start preparing for more cases of coronavirus and think about canceling large gatherings and closing schools "to prevent more deaths," U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

Why it matters: Adams said the country is moving away from trying to contain the virus to a "mitigation phase," meaning it is now spreading within communities and that people who have no recent travel history are contacting it.

Alayna TreeneCaitlin OwensJonathan Swan

White House debated halting travel from South Korea, Italy

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senior Trump administration officials discussed shutting down travel from Italy and South Korea as the coronavirus outbreak worsened in those countries, but ultimately decided the virus is spreading too quickly to be contained, sources with direct knowledge of the discussions tell Axios.

Why it matters: It's extremely difficult to contain a viral outbreak in a globalized society, and if such a strategy isn't likely to be much help, it's even harder to justify the diplomatic, logistical and economic consequences.

Rebecca Falconer

Pelosi and Schumer call for paid sick leave for coronavirus patients

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer at a news conference in the Capitol, May 15, 2019. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) urged the Trump administration to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus by stepping up workers' protections with a series of new measures.

Details: Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement the administration should introduce paid sick leave for those impacted by COVID-19, enable widespread and free coronavirus testing access, expand programs such as SNAP food stamps, and reimburse patients for noncovered costs related to the virus.

