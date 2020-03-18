Surgeon general: 15 days of social distancing is "likely not going to be enough"

Surgeon General Jerome Adams told NBC's "Today" on Wednesday that the Trump administration's push for 15 days of social distancing "is likely not going to be enough to get all the way through" the coronavirus outbreak.

"We really have a choice to make right now as a nation. Do we want to go the way of Italy and see our numbers increase rapidly? Or do we want to go the way of South Korea and China, who aggressively leaned into mitigation measures and were actually able to level off their peak?"

The state of play: The Trump administration is asking Americans to stay away from gatherings of 10 or more people, work from home if possible and limit unnecessary travel to help fight the illness' spread.