Scoop: Surgeon General faces coronavirus citation for being in a park

Surgeon General Jerome Adams received a citation for violating coronavirus policies while in Hawaii, where he was helping the state respond to its outbreak.

The big picture: Honolulu police have issued tens of thousands of coronavirus citations in recent weeks, notes Civil Beat. Hundreds of those cases have already been dismissed.

These citations are misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine if found guilty.

Honolulu has a population of roughly 350,000.

The citation is dated Aug. 23: "Observed ADAMS in Kualoa Regional Park with two other males standing, looking at the view taking pictures," wrote the officer who gave Adams the citation.

"They moved to the center of the park to take more pictures. ADAMS put his mask on as he walked back toward their vehicle."

"ADAMS stated he is visiting here to work with the governor for COVID. ADAMS stated he did not know the parks were closed and could not be there."

His court date is set for Oct. 21, and his case remains listed as active, per the court site.

Adams joined Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Aug. 25 to announce the closure of many businesses in response to the island's growing outbreak, per the Honolulu Civil Beat. The mayor also said that parks, beaches and trails will remain closed.

The bottom line: As coronavirus offenses go, this one is very minor. But it joins a long list of instances in which Trump administration officials have not followed the guidelines that everyday Americans are being asked to follow.