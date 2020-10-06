1 hour ago - Health

Scoop: Surgeon General faces coronavirus citation for being in a park

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals

Surgeon General Jerome Adams. Photo: Greg Nash/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Surgeon General Jerome Adams received a citation for violating coronavirus policies while in Hawaii, where he was helping the state respond to its outbreak.

The big picture: Honolulu police have issued tens of thousands of coronavirus citations in recent weeks, notes Civil Beat. Hundreds of those cases have already been dismissed.

  • These citations are misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine if found guilty.
  • Honolulu has a population of roughly 350,000.

The citation is dated Aug. 23: "Observed ADAMS in Kualoa Regional Park with two other males standing, looking at the view taking pictures," wrote the officer who gave Adams the citation.

  • "They moved to the center of the park to take more pictures. ADAMS put his mask on as he walked back toward their vehicle."
  • "ADAMS stated he is visiting here to work with the governor for COVID. ADAMS stated he did not know the parks were closed and could not be there."
  • His court date is set for Oct. 21, and his case remains listed as active, per the court site.

Adams joined Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Aug. 25 to announce the closure of many businesses in response to the island's growing outbreak, per the Honolulu Civil Beat. The mayor also said that parks, beaches and trails will remain closed.

The bottom line: As coronavirus offenses go, this one is very minor. But it joins a long list of instances in which Trump administration officials have not followed the guidelines that everyday Americans are being asked to follow.

Maria Arias
4 hours ago - Technology

Facebook and Twitter take action against misleading Trump post

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Facebook on Tuesday removed a post from President Trump in which he falsely claimed that COVID-19 is less deadly "in most populations" than the flu. Twitter labeled the tweet for violating its rules about "spreading misleading and potentially harmful information," but left it up because it may be "in the public's interest."

Why it matters: Facebook has been criticized for not removing posts that violate community guidelines in a timely manner, yet the company sprung to action when Trump posted misinformation about the virus that "could contribute to imminent physical harm." Twitter took action about 30 minutes later.

Ursula PeranoSam Baker
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trumpworld coronavirus tracker

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

An outbreak of COVID-19 has struck the White House — including the president himself — just weeks before the 2020 election.

Why it matters: If the president can get infected, anyone can. And the scramble to figure out the scope of this outbreak is a high-profile, high-stakes microcosm of America's larger failures to contain the virus and to stand up a contact-tracing system that can respond to new cases before they have a chance to become outbreaks.

Alayna TreeneAlexi McCammondMike Allen
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

With Trump's return, risks rise in the West Wing

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

White House aides have advised President Trump to avoid the Oval Office while he's still infected. But they’re making arrangements for him to work out of the Diplomatic Reception Room, and use it as a backdrop for future televised remarks, two White House officials tell Axios.

Why it matters: The preparations show that far from bunkering down in the residence until he's well, Trump is considering remaining active while he recovers from COVID. Any Trump movement in the West Wing would create a series of risks for his staff.

