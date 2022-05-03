Lawmakers weigh in on Supreme Court Roe v. Wade leak

Lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle have weighed in on Monday's stunning report that the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to a draft opinion obtained by Politico.

The big picture: While the Supreme Court declined to comment on the extremely rare breach, Congress members flooded Twitter. Some called for an urgent investigation into the apparent leak, others said Congress should immediately codify Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that guaranteed the right to an abortion.

Meanwhile, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) tweeted that abortion "will always be safe & accessible" in N.Y.

What they're saying:

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) responded to nonpartisan outlet Politico's report, saying in the first of a series of tweets on the matter: "The left continues its assault on the Supreme Court with an unprecedented breach of confidentiality, clearly meant to intimidate. The Justices mustn’t give in to this attempt to corrupt the process. Stay strong."

In another tweet, he said: "The Court should not abide this coordinated assault by the Left. Issue the decision now."

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) tweeted that "if Roe falls, your constitutional right to birth control will also be in jeopardy.

"This has never just been about abortion. It’s about controlling & criminalizing our bodies," she added.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) tweeted: "Congress must pass legislation that codifies Roe v. Wade as the law of the land in this country NOW. And if there aren’t 60 votes in the Senate to do it, and there are not, we must end the filibuster to pass it with 50 votes.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark) tweeted that the Supreme Court and the Justice Department "must get to the bottom of this leak immediately using every investigative tool necessary."

"In the meantime, Roe was egregiously wrong from the beginning," he added.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said in a Twitter post that a "woman’s right to choose is not up for debate."

"A woman’s right to make her own health care decisions is not up for debate," Schiff added. We can’t go back. We must not go back. We won’t go back. This must not stand.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla) tweeted, "The next time you hear the far left preaching about how they are fighting to preserve our Republic’s institutions & norms remember how they leaked a Supreme Court opinion in an attempt to intimidate the justices on abortion."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) tweeted, "As we’ve warned, SCOTUS isn’t just coming for abortion — they’re coming for the right to privacy Roe rests on, which includes gay marriage + civil rights. Manchin is blocking Congress codifying Roe. House has seemingly forgotten about Clarence Thomas."

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) had yet to comment on the leak at the time of writing.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more comment from lawmakers.