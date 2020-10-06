36 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court reinstates South Carolina absentee ballot witness rule

The Supreme Court on Monday sided with South Carolina officials and the state's Republican Party by mostly restoring a legal requirement that absentee ballots be signed by a witness.

Of note: Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in the judgment that ballots cast before the ruling or received within the next two days would be exempt from the order.

Driving the news: A lower court had ruled in favor of a Democratic group's challenge that the requirement would impact on voting during the coronavirus pandemic, per the New York Times.

What they're saying: "This Court has repeatedly emphasized that federal courts ordinarily should not alter state election rules in the period close to an election," Justice Brett Kavanaugh in explaining the court's decision."

By the numbers: Over 18,000 of the 200,000 absentee ballots mailed have been returned, per the South Carolina State Election Commission.

Read the full ruling, via DocumentCloud:

Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Politics: Trump, still infected with the coronavirus, says: "Maybe I'm immune" — Biden "wasn't surprised Trump got coronavirus" — Trumpworld coronavirus tracker.
  2. Health: CDC acknowledges airborne COVID-19 spreadThe coronavirus is in control.
  3. Business: Regal Cinemas to temporarily close all theatersMarkets are unfazed by Trump uncertainty — Long-term unemployment's V-shaped bounce.
  4. 🎧 Podcast: The turning point: Coronavirus hits the White House.
Politics & Policy

Joe Biden: I wasn't surprised Trump got the coronavirus

Joe Biden said in an NBC town hall Monday night that he was not surprised President Trump contracted COVID-19.

What he's saying: "Quite frankly, I wasn't surprised," the Democratic presidential nominee said when asked by MSNBC's Lester Holt if he was surprised Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Technology

Instagram head on TikTok ban: "Damage might have already been done"

Adam Mosseri, the Head of Instagram, told Axios in an interview Monday that President Trump's efforts to ban TikTok may have already dealt irreversible damage to the digital world.

Driving the news: "The damage might have already been done in terms of normalizing this type of policy," Mosseri said. He and others have previously cautioned that nations targeting individual apps could chill innovation and free expression and encourage authoritarian governments to further extend their reach online.

