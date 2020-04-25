Supreme Court allows Trump admin to enforce "public charge" rule

The Supreme Court on Friday denied states' request to reexamine its January ruling on the Trump administration's public charge rule — which makes it harder for immigrants to obtain green cards or visas in the U.S. if they use public assistance benefits like Medicaid or food stamps.

Why it matters: New York, Connecticut, Illinois and Vermont asked the court to suspend the rule during the coronavirus pandemic, arguing the outbreak is making legal migrants wary of using benefits such as Medicaid at a time when they need it, The Washington Post reports.

What's next via Politico: "Lower courts are expected to hear lawsuits on the public charge rules in the coming months. It’s possible the Supreme Court, which did not rule on the merits of those lawsuits Monday, will review the issue again."

