Supreme Court allows Trump admin to enforce "public charge" rule

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Friday denied states' request to reexamine its January ruling on the Trump administration's public charge rule — which makes it harder for immigrants to obtain green cards or visas in the U.S. if they use public assistance benefits like Medicaid or food stamps.

Why it matters: New York, Connecticut, Illinois and Vermont asked the court to suspend the rule during the coronavirus pandemic, arguing the outbreak is making legal migrants wary of using benefits such as Medicaid at a time when they need it, The Washington Post reports.

What's next via Politico: "Lower courts are expected to hear lawsuits on the public charge rules in the coming months. It’s possible the Supreme Court, which did not rule on the merits of those lawsuits Monday, will review the issue again."

Map: World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The World Health Organization said Saturday there is "no evidence” that people who recover from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection.

What they're saying: "People who assume that they are immune to a second infection because they have received a positive test result may ignore public health advice. The use of such certificates may therefore increase the risks of continued transmission."

Bryan Walsh

Coronavirus speeds the way for robots in the workplace

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Coronavirus appears to be accelerating the adoption of workplace automation — and the trend is likely to stick around after the pandemic.

Why it matters: Adopting robots and AI could keep businesses going during social distancing and reduce the health risk to human workers. But with unemployment already at Great Depression levels, many of the jobs lost to automation might never be regained.

