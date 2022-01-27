Supreme Court pick could be a potential lifeline for Dems

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Supreme Court pick could be a potential lifeline for Dems

Alexi McCammond

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The chance to propel a historic pick onto the Supreme Court is a potential lifeline to the Democratic Party, not because it will shift the high court's ideological balance but because it will shift the nation's political conversation, Axios is told.

Why it matters: Democrats were smarting from political losses in Congress, the president's abysmal approval ratings and a potential Supreme Court vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. They also face the specter of significant midterm losses.

  • Now, they get to talk about the importance of the court itself, as well as preserving abortion rights, the leaders of women's groups say.
  • The party and its supporters also are poised to celebrate the first Black woman on the court, a campaign pledge President Biden intends to keep, the White House press secretary said Wednesday.

What they're saying: "We’ve been anticipating a tough fight and, frankly, a significant loss at the Supreme Court," NARAL president Mini Timmaraju told Axios in an interview.

  • "But being able to have a win on this nomination and support the president’s pledge to nominate a Black woman Supreme Court justice is the kind of motivation we need right now to keep up the fight."
  • Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood Action Fund, said, "The stakes for this election are as high as they can be. I think a court vacancy will demonstrate to voters why it’s so important to keep a Senate majority committed to health care access."

Jessica Floyd, president of American Bridge PAC, said the impending Supreme Court nomination and confirmation process will also show voters the contrast between the Democratic and Republican parties.

  • "It's a great reminder that they haven't been focused on the economy," Floyd said of the Republicans. "They've been focused on things like taking away a woman's right to choose and packing the Supreme Court in order to do that."
  • Laphonza Butler, president of EMILY's List, said the confirmation process will give Americans a chance to get to know the new justice and feel reengaged in the political process.
  • "This is going to be an opportunity that really draws their attention in and helps them think about how they want to show up in this election and elect more Democrats," Butler said.

Between the lines: Republicans have benefited at the polls from past fights over the courts.

  • According to 2016 exit polls from CNN, people who said the Supreme Court was the most important factor in their vote supported Donald Trump (56%) over Hillary Clinton (41%).
  • Today, Biden's approval is at 41%, according to the latest Pew Research survey.
  • Americans' approval of the Democratically controlled Congress also has sunk to 18%, per Gallup.

The backdrop: These women's groups' leaders cite polling that shows Americans support Roe/abortion rights.

They argue Republicans haven't found a winning narrative on the issue for that reason.

  • Abortion already was poised to play some role in the midterms.
  • The Supreme Court is expected to make a decision in June on a Mississippi abortion case seeking to overturn its guarantees.
  • The leaders say it's impossible to decouple the decision from the elections just months later, given the timing.

Be smart: The 2018 midterms came amid the fight over Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination.

  • Polls found voters had started prioritizing the courts alongside the economy and health care as their top election issues.

Go deeper

Yacob Reyes
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Oath Keepers leader denied bail on Capitol riot sedition charge

Oath Keepers co-founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes. Photo: Susan Walsh/AP

A federal judge ordered Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes to remain jailed Wednesday until trial on charges stemming from the Capitol riot.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly Priest Johnson e in the t figure charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection had access to weapons and his alleged "continued advocacy for violence against the federal government" gave credence to prosecutors' view that, if released, Rhodes could endanger others.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Stef W. Kight
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Who in Congress is talking about Ukraine the most

Data: Quorum; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Mentions of Ukraine or Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in congressional statements and social media posts have been on the rise — with nearly 1,000 already this month, according to data from Quorum.

Why it matters: The growing threat of a Russian invasion has been mirrored by a growth in Ukraine-related chatter.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Lachlan Markay
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP to use Supreme Court fight to target vulnerable Dems

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Conservatives know they're unlikely to stop President Biden from filling a Supreme Court vacancy, but they plan to target Senate Democrats who face competitive re-election fights and are all but certain to vote for the successor to Justice Stephen Breyer.

Between the lines: The general strategy will be to tie those Democrats to positions seen as political liabilities in states like Arizona, Georgia and New Hampshire, where incumbents are seeking re-election this year, an operative briefed on early strategy talks told Axios.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow