38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court rejects Nevada church plea to overturn attendance limit

Places of worship have had to figure out protocols that adhere to social distancing and state restrictions. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

In a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court rejected a request from a Nevada church to block enforcement of state restrictions on attendance at religious services.

The big picture: Restrictions on places of worship to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus have become politically divisive. Churches across the U.S. have been challenging state restrictions in court.

  • Chief Justice John Roberts ruled with the court’s four liberal members to make a majority.

The state of play: Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley in Nevada argued that the state treated houses of worship more harshly than the state's casinos, restaurants and amusement parks.

  • Capacity in those businesses was cut by 50% based on fire-code capacities, unlike congregations that had to adhere to a 50-person limit.

The other side: “A public health emergency does not give governors and other public officials carte blanche to disregard the Constitution for as long as the medical problem persists,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote.

Flashback: The court considered a similar objection from a California church in May, but also rejected the case by the same 5-to-4 vote.

Go deeper: God and COVID-19

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez
Updated 5 hours ago - Health

The states where face coverings are mandatory

Data: Compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott issued an order Friday requiring people in the state to wear masks in public to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The big picture: More than 30 states, in addition to the District of Columbia, have issued some form of mask mandate as new infections surge across the country.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 8 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The District of Columbia will require visitors from high-risk areas on nonessential travel to self-isolate for 14 days, its health department said Friday.

The big picture: Coronavirus upticks in California, Florida and Texas have left the U.S. with "essentially three New Yorks," White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx, told NBC's "Today" on Friday.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 15,667,461 — Total deaths: 638,238 — Total recoveries — 8,984,169Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 4,106,247 — Total deaths: 145,333 — Total recoveries: 1,233,269 — Total tested: 48,794,970Map.
  3. States: Vermont becomes 31st state to enact face covering mandate — D.C. issues quarantine order for travelers from high-risk states.
  4. Sports: Michigan State football team to quarantine or self-isolate — NFL and Players Association scrap preseason games in new agreement.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow