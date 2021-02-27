Supreme Court again OKs indoor church services in California amid pandemic

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Photo: Ting Shen/Xinhua via Getty Images
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that five California churches in Santa Clara County are exempt from a health directive prohibiting indoor gatherings, and are now permitted to resume services indoors.
Why it matters: The late Friday action is the latest in a string of orders directing state and local governments to whittle down public-health orders intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Details: In a one-paragraph, unsigned order, the court cited an earlier decision in which it excluded religious services from statewide regulations banning most indoor gatherings.
- The Supreme Court's three liberal judges — Elena Kagan, Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor — dissented.
Context: Santa Clara County claimed its restrictions on indoor worship remained valid because they were part of a broader ban on gatherings at religious and secular facilities, including “political events, weddings, funerals, worship services, movie showings, cardroom operations.” Other indoor operations, such as shopping malls, were allowed at 20% capacity.
- Five churches contested that order, saying it conflicted with the Supreme Court’s ruling, but a federal appeals court in San Francisco declined to block the restriction.
- Of note: The county said on Feb. 25 it planned to ease restrictions starting the following week due to a decline in coronavirus cases, per Bloomberg.