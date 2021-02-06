Sign up for our daily briefing

Supreme Court: California can't ban indoor worship, but can keep 25% cap

U.S. Supreme Court. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Supreme Court late Friday night lifted some restrictions on religious services in California spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, ruling the state cannot ban churches from holding indoor services, but can cap services at 25% capacity.

Details: The court ruled in two cases where churches sued the state over COVID-related restrictions, also declined to stop California from enforcing a ban on indoor singing and chanting.

The state of play: California moved to ban indoor services in areas designated as "Tier 1" last July, covering the majority of the state in response to high COVID case counts.

  • Chief Justice John Roberts noted that the court should largely defer to public health experts, but there are limits to that compliance.
  • Justice Neil Gorsuch, joined by Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, said the state supported the entertainment industry over religious services, writing: “If Hollywood may host a studio audience or film a singing competition while not a single soul may enter California’s churches, synagogues, and mosques, something has gone seriously awry.”
  • Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote that “if a chorister can sing in a Hollywood studio but not in her church, California’s regulations cannot be viewed as neutral,” prompting a stricter review by courts. This was her first opinion, per the New York Times.
  • The three liberal justices dissented, saying they would have upheld California’s restrictions, and that ruling “risks worsening the pandemic." Justice Elena Kagan wrote: “Justices of this court are not scientists. Nor do we know much about public health policy. Yet today the court displaces the judgments of experts about how to respond to a raging pandemic."

Worth noting: The decision follows a similar ruling in November in which the court said that coronavirus restrictions imposed on New York's places of worship during the pandemic violated the First Amendment.

The bottom line: "[T]he decision ... represents a setback for [Gov. Gavin Newsom] at a time when COVID-19 deaths in California have topped 43,000," the Sacramento Bee writes.

Updated 15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Health: How COVID is disrupting the drug supply chain — Coronavirus cases are falling all across the country.
  2. Vaccine: NFL tells Biden all team stadiums ready as vaccine sites — Pentagon to deploy over 1,000 troops to support mass vaccination sites.
  3. Politics: Both chambers pass budget resolution, paving the way for Biden's relief plan.
  4. Economy: The Trump-COVID jobs legacy.
  5. Business: Airline woes intensify with new COVID-19 variants.
  6. World: Coronavirus cases are falling around the world.
Mike Allen, author of AM
20 hours ago - Sports

First look: NFL tells Biden all stadiums ready as vaccination sites

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell at a press conference in Tampa on Thursday. Photo: Perry Knotts/NFL via Reuters

On the eve of Super Bowl weekend, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wrote President Biden to tell him that each of the league's 32 teams "will make its stadium available for mass vaccinations of the general public."

Driving the news: Goodell wrote in the letter, dated Thursday, that this can be done swiftly "because many of our clubs have offered their facilities previously as COVID testing centers as well as election sites over the past several months."

Axios
6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg

