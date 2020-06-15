Prominent conservatives tear into Gorsuch for Supreme Court ruling on LGBT protections

Prominent right-wing commentators publicly excoriated Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch on Monday after he authored a 6-3 majority opinion ruling that employers cannot fire employees based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Why it matters: Gorsuch was President Trump's first nomination to the Supreme Court. The successful appointments of conservative federal and Supreme Court judges have frequently been cited as one of the main reasons that conservatives have supported the president's re-election.

Gorsuch succeeded the late Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in 2016 after a lengthy career championing originalism and textualism as a conservative jurist.

What they're saying:

Political commentator Ben Shapiro: "This Gorsuch decision is not originalist in any way; he acknowledges as much. It is simply a bad, outcome-driven legal decision. And it throws religious liberty, free speech, and employment law into complete turmoil."

Between the lines: The ruling was a surprise to many, but it does not indicate an overwhelming shift in the Court's ideology.