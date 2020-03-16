Supreme Court postpones oral arguments due to coronavirus concerns

The Supreme Court announced Monday that it would postpone oral arguments for its March session because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: It's a critical arm of the U.S. government shutting down as a response to the crisis.

Two of the nine justices, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer, are in their 80s.

The session was due to take place on March 23 to 25 and March 30 to April 1.

The Court stated in its press release it "will examine the options for rescheduling those cases in due course in light of the developing circumstances."

The big picture: It noted that postponing arguments "in light of public health concerns is not unprecedented," though it does mark the court's first postponement since the Spanish flu epidemic in 1918.