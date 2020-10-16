1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court to decide if Trump can exclude undocumented immigrants from census

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Friday said it would decide whether the Trump administration can exclude unauthorized immigrants from the 2020 census count, setting arguments for Nov. 30.

Why it matters: Civil rights groups fear that leaving undocumented people living in the U.S. out of the survey could lead to to an undercount, which would affect how House seats are reapportioned and how federal funding is distributed over the next 10 years.

The big picture: The move comes three days after the Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to stop census field operations early while litigation over the once-a-decade count continues.

  • Lower courts previously ordered the Commerce Department to continue counting through Oct. 31, but the administration argued that the census must move to the data processing phase immediately to have time to meet an end-of-year deadline.
  • Local governments and civil rights groups sued over the plan to stop the count early, arguing the Trump administration was seeking to accommodate a July order from the president which would exclude unauthorized immigrants from the census.

Of note: Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Trump's nominee to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat, could take part in the case if she is confirmed by then.

  • The U.S. has counted both citizens and noncitizens since its first survey in 1790.

What's next: The court is expected to rule between the end of this year and early January 2021, when the Trump administration must report census numbers to the House, per AP.

Fadel Allassan
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden on court packing: It "depends" how the Barrett confirmation is "handled"

Joe Biden said at an ABC town hall on Thursday night that he will come out with a clear position on court packing by Election Day, but that his answer on the issue will depend on how the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court is "handled."

The state of play: Biden said he has "not been a fan" of expanding the court because it would change the court's makeup depending on who the president is. But he signaled he would be "open to considering what happens" if Republicans push through Barrett's confirmation before the election without proper debate in the Senate.

Axios
Updated 44 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Operation Warp Speed leader hasn't spoken with Biden team about vaccine development.
  2. Map: 38 states, D.C. see surge in cases.
  3. Health: Vaccine timeline "to ensure public trust" — Trump administration announces deal with CVS, Walgreens to give vaccine to seniors — Black Americans are more skeptical of a vaccine.
  4. Business: Employment gains are reversing course.
  5. Education: How colleges have learned to combat the coronavirus
  6. World: The second wave strikes a fractured U.K.
Jonathan Swan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Kushner and McDaniel bring back Katie Walsh Shields to offer strategic advice

Jared Kushner. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In recent days, Jared Kushner has brought back 2016 Republican National Committee chief of staff Katie Walsh Shields to offer strategic advice in the RNC's collaboration with the Trump campaign, according to two senior administration officials and a senior campaign official briefed on the move.

  • A senior administration official said Kushner made the decision in conjunction with RNC chair Ronna Romney McDaniel.
