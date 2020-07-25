34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

States would lose House seats if census excludes unauthorized immigrants

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

California, Texas and Florida would each lose at least one House seat they otherwise would have won if unauthorized immigrants were removed from the U.S. Census count this year, the Pew Research Center found.

Driving the news: The White House is looking to exclude this population, per a new policy announced this week. President Trump said he has discretion to decide who is considered an "inhabitant" of the U.S. for apportionment purposes.

By the numbers: If unauthorized immigrants were not included, California would have a net loss of two seats instead of one. Florida would gain one instead of two, and Texas would gain two instead of three.

  • Alabama, Minnesota and Ohio would each hold onto a seat that they would have lost if allotment were based only on total population change.

The state of play: The U.S. has counted both citizens and noncitizens since its first survey in 1790. It excludes foreign tourists and business travelers in the country temporarily.

  • The District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Island area populations are also left out because they don't have voting representation in Congress.
  • Military and civilian federal employees stationed abroad and their dependents are counted if they provide their state address in employment records.

Flashback: Trump ordered the Census Bureau to assemble a separate database on the citizenship status of every U.S. resident after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against including a question about citizenship on the 2020 Census.

2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

2020 attention tracker: Biden succeeding in making it about Trump

Data: Newswhip; Graphic: Axios Visuals

Even after emerging from his Delaware basement, Joe Biden has consumed less and less of the national conversation while his polling lead over President Trump has swelled, according to data from NewsWhip provided exclusively to Axios.

Why it matters: Trump's punches aren't landing. Biden is avoiding heightened scrutiny while Trump absorbs the blowback for his responses to national crises.

3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The president's pandemic cues


Data: Axios/Ipsos polling; Chart: Danielle Alberti

President Trump's words and actions have shaped Republicans' perceptions and behavior on everything from wearing face masks to worrying about economic collapse, in an analysis of our Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index since the pandemic began.

Why it matters: When Trump talks, his base listens. That carries profound implications for efforts to limit the spread in the U.S., especially when he contradicts public health officials or state and local leaders.

