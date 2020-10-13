Highlights from Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings

Barrett is sworn in at her confirmation hearing. Photo: Kevin Dietsch - Pool/Getty Images
Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation process began this week, with Tuesday's hearing giving the Senate Judiciary Committee the opportunity to ask President Trump's nominee questions.
- Opening statement: Barrett tell Senate that courts "should not try" to make policy.
- Elections: Barrett declines to say whether a president can unilaterally delay election or whether she would recuse from 2020 election cases.
- Abortion: Barrett says she does not have a judicial "agenda" on abortion, declines to say whether Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided.
- Health care: Barrett says she's "not hostile" to the Affordable Care Act, defends past writings.
- Analysis: How Barrett would change the way the Supreme Court works.
- Strategy: What to expect from Democrats and Republicans at this week's hearings.