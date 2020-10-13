1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Highlights from Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings

Barrett is sworn in at her confirmation hearing. Photo: Kevin Dietsch - Pool/Getty Images

Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation process began this week, with Tuesday's hearing giving the Senate Judiciary Committee the opportunity to ask President Trump's nominee questions.

  1. Opening statement: Barrett tell Senate that courts "should not try" to make policy.
  2. Elections: Barrett declines to say whether a president can unilaterally delay election or whether she would recuse from 2020 election cases.
  3. Abortion: Barrett says she does not have a judicial "agenda" on abortion, declines to say whether Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided.
  4. Health care: Barrett says she's "not hostile" to the Affordable Care Act, defends past writings.
  5. Analysis: How Barrett would change the way the Supreme Court works.
  6. Strategy: What to expect from Democrats and Republicans at this week's hearings.

Go deeper

Alayna TreeneSam Baker
Oct 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy

What to expect at this week's Supreme Court confirmation hearings

Photo illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Pool/Getty Images     

Democrats are heading into this week's confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett with one overarching goal: protect Joe Biden's election.

Why it matters: They have little chance of stopping Barrett's confirmation unless more Republican senators test positive for the coronavirus or there's a truly unexpected disclosure, which sources from both parties say is unlikely.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Harris calls Barrett confirmation hearing "illegimate" and "reckless"

Sen. Kamala Harris condemned the confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett as both "illegitimate" and "reckless," citing the more than 9 million Americans who have already voted in the 2020 election and the coronavirus risks that have prompted the Senate to suspend all other floor business.

Why it matters: Harris, who is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee in addition to being Joe Biden's running mate, encapsulated the Democrats' strategic message for the confirmation fight on the first day of Barrett's hearings on Monday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Klobuchar: There's no "secret, clever, procedural way to stop" Barrett confirmation

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) acknowledged on Monday that Democrats do not have "some secret, clever, procedural way to stop" the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, arguing that the only way for Americans to "change the trajectory of this nomination" is by voting.

The big picture: Klobuchar and other Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee used day one of Barrett's confirmation hearings to criticize the process of rushing through a nomination after voting in the 2020 election has already begun, attacking it as a "sham" and "illegitimate."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!