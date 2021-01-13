Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Supreme Court sides with Trump administration on abortion pill rule

Capitol Police stand guard at the Supreme Court Tuesday in Washington, D.C. Photo:y Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The Supreme Court granted a Trump administration appeal on Tuesday and reinstated a federal requirement obligating women seeking an abortion pill to obtain the drug from a hospital or medical center in person.

Why it matters: It's the court's first ruling on abortion since the arrival of the conservative Trump-appointed Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Details: Justices voted 6-3 in favor of the ruling, eight days before President Trump leaves office. The court's liberal justices dissented.

Of note, via AP: "The new administration could put the in-person requirement on hold after Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20."

The big picture: The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and other groups, represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, filed a lawsuit challenging over a Food and Drug Administration rule requiring the Mifeprex pill be picked up in person during a pandemic.

  • In December, a federal judge agreed with the groups and allowed the pill to be delivered via mail during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the order, via DocumentCloud:

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

No. 3 House Republican Liz Cheney says she will vote to impeach Trump

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) became the second GOP member of Congress and the highest-ranking Republican to publicly announce her support for impeaching President Trump, joining Republican Rep. John Katko (N.Y.).

Why it matters: House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment that accuses Trump of inciting insurrection against the U.S. government, after a mob of his supporters breached the U.S. Capitol. The House will vote Wednesday on impeachment.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bethany Allen-EbrahimianZach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute
3 hours ago - World

Newly declassified report lays out U.S. strategy in Asia

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Trump administration has declassified a report which lays out its Indo-Pacific strategy, including “accelerating India’s rise,” blocking China from establishing “illiberal spheres of influence,” and maintaining “U.S. strategic primacy” in the region, according to a copy viewed by Axios.

Why it matters: The strategy laid out in the ten-page report, written in early 2018, has guided the U.S. approach to China, India, North Korea and other nations in the Indo-Pacific region for the past three years. Its release sheds light on the geopolitical and security challenges soon to be inherited by the Biden administration.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Visa and Plaid terminate merger agreement

A Visa card. Photo: Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Visa has terminated its proposed $5.3 billion purchase of Plaid, a San Francisco-based provider of analytics software that connects fintech startups to users' bank accounts, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Why it matters: The DOJ alleged in its civil antitrust lawsuit filed in November to block the merger that Visa is a "monopolist in online debit" and would eliminate Plaid's potential ability to compete in the online debit market.