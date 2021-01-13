Supreme Court sides with Trump administration on abortion pill rule

The Supreme Court granted a Trump administration appeal on Tuesday and reinstated a federal requirement obligating women seeking an abortion pill to obtain the drug from a hospital or medical center in person.

Why it matters: It's the court's first ruling on abortion since the arrival of the conservative Trump-appointed Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Details: Justices voted 6-3 in favor of the ruling, eight days before President Trump leaves office. The court's liberal justices dissented.

Of note, via AP: "The new administration could put the in-person requirement on hold after Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20."

The big picture: The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and other groups, represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, filed a lawsuit challenging over a Food and Drug Administration rule requiring the Mifeprex pill be picked up in person during a pandemic.

In December, a federal judge agreed with the groups and allowed the pill to be delivered via mail during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the order, via DocumentCloud:

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.