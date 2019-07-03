Email app's tracking tool raises privacy alarm

Email management app Superhuman made headlines last week for raising new venture capital, but now the by-invitation-only service has come under fire for its privacy practices around the use of pixel tracking.
The big picture: Pixel tracking allows senders to track emails by forcing a recipient to download a tiny, invisible graphic file when they open the message, explains Axios’ Joe Uchill. Once the image file is downloaded, the sender knows their email was opened — and can also harvest a slew of additional information about the reader.
- In the case of Superhuman, which aims to streamline inbox work for heavy email users, that includes location data about each time a recipient opened a message.
- As Mike Davidson, former VP of design for Twitter, put it in a widely read critique, "Superhuman teaches its user to surveil by default."
The controversy centers on a persistent question that faces technology users: Are you okay with trading some (or all) of your privacy in exchange for services that are more convenient, better personalized, and less expensive?
- Per an IBM survey, 71% of people said it’s worth giving up privacy for the benefits of tech. And while 81% said they’re concerned about how their data is used, only 45% have actually changed settings in an app, and a mere 16% have stopped using a tool because of data misuse.
Yes, but: In the case of Superhuman and email pixel tracking, the privacy equation is different.
- Pixel tracking is common in some apps, but it's usually a feature that users have to turn on.
- With Superhuman, users are collecting information by default on the people to whom they're sending email messages, without alerting or warning those people.
Between the lines: Email has evolved its own cultural expectations, and Superhuman looks like it's pushing beyond some people's comfort zone.
- Subscribers to email content and newsletters (even from Axios), particularly those containing ads, may be aware that the sender is tracking them for business purposes.
- Many understand that sales inquiries are carefully monitored, too — pixel tracking is a basic feature in virtually all email tools for sales and marketing.
- But what about messages from friends, family, acquaintances, former romantic partners? Arguably, that’s where the expectation is different.
- “Read receipt” functions in apps like iMessage are turned off by default, and it’s up to the recipient to decide whether to enable them.
- Yes, email recipients can disable image downloading, which foils pixel tracking, but that also strips much of the look and feel of modern email use.
The bottom line: If Superhuman's aggressive push to spread pixel-tracking into new spheres doesn't spark significant public outcry, it could establish a new norm.
