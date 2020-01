Be smart: The raise is more of a strategic strengthening of ties between SuperAwesome and Microsoft than it is a financial lifeline.

According to CEO Dylan Collins, SuperAwesome was profitable in 2019. "Our revenues are growing pretty quickly," he told Axios. "We're currently at a $75 million run-rate."

To date, SuperAwesome has raised a total of $37 million. The company now powers over 12 billion kids digital transactions every month.

Investments in kid-safe content and tech are growing. On Monday, Encantos, a children's entertainment brand, closed a $2 million seed round led by Kapor Capital with participation from Boston Meridian Partners, Chingona Ventures, Human Ventures, and MathCapital.

In a statement, the company says that it will use the funds for "subscription services that deliver engaging educational digital experiences and physical hands-on craft activities for pre-school and primary school age children."

The big picture: Countries around the world are doubling down on digital privacy and safety for children, which is a huge part of what's making investments in kid-friendly and kid privacy-safe content and tech attractive to big companies.

In the U.S., The Federal Trade Commission struck a record $170 million settlement with Google over kids' privacy violations on YouTube last year. The settlement settlement represents an expansion of COPPA enforcement in the U.S.

Other countries and regions, like the EU, China, India and Brazil are also cracking down on children's privacy with new laws and enforcement mechanisms.

The streaming wars have also spurred a kids content arms race, which has driven up investment in kids content.

