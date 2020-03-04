1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Super Tuesday's own voter fiascos

Ursula Perano

Voters shouldn’t have to stand in line for hours, but during last night’s Democratic primaries in Texas and California, that nightmare played out in earnest.

Why it matters: Long wait times put a special hardship on low-income voters who are less likely to have flexible work hours, around-the-clock transportation and child care.

In California, machine jams slowed the rolls, delaying lines up to two hours, per the Los Angeles Times.

  • Errors by electronic voter registration equipment also forced citizens to cast provisional ballots that would not be counted until election workers could confirm an individual's eligibility.
  • Voters also expressed confusion over how to use new voting machines, including having to click "more" to see additional candidates in some races.

In Texas, citizens reportedly left precincts due to long lines that took up to six hours, CNN reports.

  • Some of Texas' longest waits were in Harris County, where 40% of the population is Latino and 19% is black.
  • In Austin, precinct openings were delayed after officials failed to show up to work over coronavirus fears, per the Statesman.
  • In Houston, voters in some precincts waited up to five hours amid questions over how the county clerk allocated voting machines, the Houston Chronicle notes.
  • Voters at Texas Southern University — an HBCU — faced malfunctioning machines, per Texas Monthly.

Between the lines: States with a history of voter discrimination used to have to get Justice Department approval to change how they ran elections. That changed in 2013, when the Supreme Court struck down the provision enforcing that.

  • Since then, southern states have closed more than 1,200 polling sites, according to a 2019 report by the Leadership Council on Civil and Human Rights.

The bottom line: America’s democracy has always featured some form of unequal access to the ballot box, but last night was a particularly stark warning about what might be ahead in November.

Ursula Perano

Joe Biden wins Texas Democratic primary

Joe Biden has won the Texas Democratic primary with 228 delegates at stake, according to multiple media projections.

Why it matters: Texas offers the second-largest win of the night, coming in just behind California and its 415 delegates.

Axios

How Super Tuesday is unfolding

Voters in 14 states and one territory cast their ballots on Super Tuesday, tweeting and blogging along the way.

Why it matters: The huge delegate hauls of California and Texas this year make the day about as close as the U.S. gets to a national presidential primary.

Stef W. Kight

Biden's last-ditch effort to steal Sanders' thunder in California

LOS ANGELES — Joe Biden made a last-minute push across California on Super Tuesday, hitting Oakland and dispatching his wife to San Diego before they end the day in Los Angeles — home to the only advertised Biden campaign field office in the largest state in the country.

Why it matters: While Biden is hoping to build a comeback on his blowout win in South Carolina, nearly one-third of the delegates up for grabs in tonight's Super Tuesday contests vote here in California. Bernie Sanders, who narrowly lost the state to Hillary Clinton in 2016, has been dominating the state's polls.

