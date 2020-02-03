President Trump quickly congratulated the Kansas City Chiefs for representing the "Great State of Kansas ... so very well" on Sunday night for beating the San Francisco 49ers to win the Super Bowl LIV.
- But before he could delete his tweet and repost, many critics picked up on the fact the Chiefs play in Missouri, including current and former Democratic senators in the state and the conservative lawyer George Conway, husband of counselor to President Trump, Kellyanne Conway.
